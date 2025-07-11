Silver Hits Historic Rs 1.11 Lakh Per Kg in India: What's Driving This Frenzied Rush?

Silver prices hit an all time of Rs 1,11,552 in India. | Image: Freepix

Silver Hits All Time High On MCX: The price of precious metals gold and silver continue to gain on Friday, July 11, 2025 aided by rising demand for safe haven assets after the US President Donald Trump imposed 35 per cent tariff on Canada and geo-political tensions continue to escalate in the Red Sea.

The prices of silver increased to hit an all-time high on Friday to surpass the Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram in the spot market as a direct result of surmounting global trade pressure cues and expectations of a accommodative monetary policy from the U.S Federal Reserve, as per the

Meanwhile, the gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 561 at Rs 97,252 per 10 grams against the last close of Rs 96,691. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 97,548. The rally in precoious metals followed a consecutive gain in prices.

Price of Silver in Key Cities

Silver price in Delhi: The price of silver in Dkey citieselhi today is ₹111 per gram and ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.

Silver price in Ahemdabad: The price of silver in Ahmedabad today is ₹111 per gram and ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.

Silver price in Kolkata: The price of silver in Kolkata today is ₹111 per gram and ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.

Silver price in Bangalore: The price of silver in Bangalore today is ₹111 per gram and ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.

Silver price in Chennai: The price of silver in Chennai today is ₹120.10 per gram and ₹1,20,100 per kilogram.

Silve Price in Surat: The price of silver in Surat today is ₹111 per gram and ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.