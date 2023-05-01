Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE | Can't Ban Bajrang Dal: Ex-CM & Congress Leader Veerappa Moily

Quick links:
#LIVE | Bajrang Dal ban becomes the biggest controversy in Karnataka polls. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers stage protest in Vijayanagar and recite Hanuman Chalisa.#VHP #BajrangDal #KarnatakaElection2023#Karnataka https://t.co/hkk58H3fc0 pic.twitter.com/fjsQA33hOg— Republic (@republic) May 4, 2023
Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are playing caste politics in Karnataka. They should be arrested," said BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa. While commenting on Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal, he said, "Bajrang Dal is a nationalist organisation. Congress is claiming it to be a communal organisation, which is false."
"The state govt doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK shivkumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the centre or state, we have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics, it may have been inserted because of that, but I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," said former CM and Congress leader Veerappa Moily.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 5, will hold two public programmes in Ballary and Tumakur Assembly constituencies in view of the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10.
In view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega 36.6-km-long road show in Bengaluru on May 6. According to sources, PM Modi's road show will be held in two instalments from 11 am to 1 pm covering 10.1 km and then from 4 pm to 10 pm covering 26.5 km.
The 'Namma Karnataka' road show will cover 17 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.
Bajrang Dal has decided to perform 'Hanuman pooja' and recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at over 100 locations in the entire state over the next couple of days, as a mark of protest to Congress' poll promise to ban the outfit in Karnataka for promoting 'enmity and hatred.'
I'm very happy that PM Modi came here to Ankola. This is the first time a PM came here. We were very happy, and our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him," said Sukri Bommagowda, Padma award recipient, on meeting PM Modi.
ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ @kharge ಅವರು 04-05-2023 ರಂದು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿರುವ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪ್ರವಾಸದ ವಿವರ.#ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್_ಬರಲಿದೆ_ಪ್ರಗತಿ_ತರಲಿದೆ pic.twitter.com/eH3g21sE2j— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 4, 2023
ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿಗಳಾದ @priyankagandhi ಅವರು 04-05-2023 ರಂದು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿರುವ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪ್ರವಾಸದ ವಿವರ.#ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್_ಬರಲಿದೆ_ಪ್ರಗತಿ_ತರಲಿದೆ pic.twitter.com/2TkIA8kPWv— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 4, 2023
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to debut in the campaign for #KarnatakaElections2023 on 6th May. She will be addressing a rally in Hubbali district that day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma award recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, May 3. Pictures of the Karnataka tribal activists greeting Prime Minister were widely shared on social media. Tulsi Gowda is an environmentalist and Sukri Bommagowda is a Halakki tribal folk artiste. READ FULL STORY HERE.
BJP leader B P Yatnal issued notice by EC for "vishkanya" remark against Sonia Gandhi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023
Karnataka: Toy industry Businessmen in Channapatna city of Ramanagara district express happiness after the ban on the import of toys from China.— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
Adil, a toy Businessman says, "We can also compete with China if we have better machines. Import ban on China is helpful. Sale has… pic.twitter.com/8fST9qM8nJ
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kalaburagi.#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/hcODWjSvSB— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
Poll body acts tough on Priyank Kharge for his Nalayak Beta jibe. Complaint has been filed against Priyank Kharge under section 500 and 504. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had filed complaint with EC.
Election Commission of India issues show cause notices to BJP MLA & star campaigner Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) for making a personal attack remark against a rival party leader along with issuing same to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge after receiving complaint that he used abusive language against the Prime Minister
Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Karnataka Elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Election is nearing in Karnataka, when will you(BJP) talk about the issues affecting Karnataka’s people… They (BJP) always spread communal hatred among different religions of society…They follow the British principle of divide and rule to come to power."
Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Bajrang Dal outfit members today protested against the Karnataka Congress manifesto mentioning a ban on the outfit and state CM Bhupesh Baghel's remarks regarding the same. Police were present on the spot to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/N1rEdRKsQQ— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2023
VIDEO | "The Congress and JD(S) governments kept the issues of farmers hanging," says PM Modi in Bailhongal. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/w5UkMDqPgU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023
ನಾಡಿನ ತುಂಬೆಲ್ಲ ಒಂದೇ ಶಬ್ದ— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2023
ಬಜರಂಗಿಯ ಭಜನೆಯದೊಂದೇ ನಾದ!#HanumaBhaktaModi #BJPWinningKarnataka pic.twitter.com/kqBGG0VSBl
#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections2023 | "...BJP leaders' hatred for the tallest SC leader in recent history of K'taka, their hatred at the instance of PM Modi to abuse the tallest son of soil of K'taka is disgusting, filthy, nauseating, unacceptable & reprehensible..," says Congress… pic.twitter.com/5RWgNlYAaX— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
ನಿಮ್ಮ ಒಂದು ವೋಟಿನ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ನಂ. 1 ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನಾಗಿಸಲಿದೆ.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2023
- ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi #HanumaBhaktaModi #PoornaBahumata4BJP #BJPYeBharavase #BJPWinningKarnataka #DoubleEngineSarkara pic.twitter.com/zWZGrZMtzK
VIDEO | “During the Congress regime, our daughters were not allowed in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, and even if they were, their roles were limited. Our Government helped open the doors in the forces for them,” says PM Modi in Bailhongal. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/yOsajKBduF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023
ಆದಿವಾಸಿ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಗೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಪಾಠ ಕಲಿಸುವ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಆದಿವಾಸಿ ಸಮುದಾಯದವರು.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 3, 2023
- ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi #HanumaBhaktaModi #PoornaBahumata4BJP #BJPYeBharavase #BJPWinningKarnataka #DoubleEngineSarkara pic.twitter.com/fDfoJqxmyu
#KarnatakaElections2023 | Amid row over Congress manifesto mentioning ban on Bajrang Dal outfit, PM Modi began his rally with 'Bajrangbali' chants in Mudbidri, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Od5NWwPvdX— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
We will form government in Karnataka with the comfortable majority: BJP national president @JPNadda speaks to Republic on #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023. #JPNadda #BJP #KarnatakaElections2023 #Karnataka https://t.co/rZxvHlPMbH pic.twitter.com/5N5HfKdy0L— Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023
#LIVE | 'People of Karnataka and BJP are with Bajrang Dal,' Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Congress' decision to ban Bajrang Dal.#ShobhaKarandlaje #KarnatakaElections2023 #Karnataka #BajrangDal https://t.co/rZxvHlPMbH pic.twitter.com/BsGTEvP5Y4— Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023
#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda holds a roadshow in Magadi, Ramanagara.#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/TaXJ1159Tj— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023
"The Congress told that they would provide broadband to the villages of our country. They only brought it to 100 villages, the BJP has brought it to 2 Lakh villages. Tell me, do you want a 100 village government or a 2 Lakh village government?," said Prime Mininster Modi.