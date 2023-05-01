Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE | Can't Ban Bajrang Dal: Ex-CM & Congress Leader Veerappa Moily

PM Modi to conduct mega 36.6 km roadshow on May 6 in Bengaluru

In view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega 36.6-km-long road show in Bengaluru on May 6. According to sources, PM Modi's road show will be held in two instalments from 11 am to 1 pm covering 10.1 km and then from 4 pm to 10 pm covering 26.5 km.

The 'Namma Karnataka' road show will cover 17 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

