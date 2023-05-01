Last Updated:

Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE | Can't Ban Bajrang Dal: Ex-CM & Congress Leader Veerappa Moily

Karnataka Elections 2023: All the parties in poll-bound Karnataka have locked horns in the run-up to assembly elections slated on May 10. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress' heavyweight leaders, all have intensified the campaign for their respective parties. Catch all the latest poll updates here:-

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Isha Bhandari
Karnataka Elections

10:45 IST, May 4th 2023
VHP and Bajrang Dal workers chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' across Karnataka
10:23 IST, May 4th 2023
They are playing caste politics: BJP leader Eshwarappa on Congress Manifesto

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are playing caste politics in Karnataka. They should be arrested," said BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa. While commenting on Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal, he said, "Bajrang Dal is a nationalist organisation. Congress is claiming it to be a communal organisation, which is false." 

 

10:16 IST, May 4th 2023
Can't ban Bajrang Dal: Former CM and Congress leader Veerappa Moily

"The state govt doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK shivkumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the centre or state, we have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics, it may have been inserted because of that, but I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," said former CM and Congress leader Veerappa Moily. 

 

09:34 IST, May 4th 2023
PM Modi to visit Ballary and Tumakur on May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 5, will hold two public programmes in Ballary and Tumakur Assembly constituencies in view of the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10. 

 

09:27 IST, May 4th 2023
PM Modi to conduct mega 36.6 km roadshow on May 6 in Bengaluru

In view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega 36.6-km-long road show in Bengaluru on May 6. According to sources, PM Modi's road show will be held in two instalments from 11 am to 1 pm covering 10.1 km and then from 4 pm to 10 pm covering 26.5 km. 

The 'Namma Karnataka' road show will cover 17 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. 
 

09:08 IST, May 4th 2023
Mass chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' by Bajrang Dal across Karnataka today

Bajrang Dal has decided to perform 'Hanuman pooja' and recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at over 100 locations in the entire state over the next couple of days, as a mark of protest to Congress' poll promise to ban the outfit in Karnataka for promoting 'enmity and hatred.'

08:25 IST, May 4th 2023
Happy that he came to Ankola: Sukri Bommagowda on meeting PM Modi

I'm very happy that PM Modi came here to Ankola. This is the first time a PM came here. We were very happy, and our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him," said Sukri Bommagowda, Padma award recipient, on meeting PM Modi. 

 

08:18 IST, May 4th 2023
Amit Shah to address 2 public rallies in Jevargi & Afzalpur

 

07:40 IST, May 4th 2023
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to hold public programmes at 4 different locations
07:40 IST, May 4th 2023
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead two public programmes today
20:56 IST, May 3rd 2023
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to rally in Hubbali district on May 6; debut in the campaign for Karnataka Elections 2023

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to debut in the campaign for #KarnatakaElections2023 on 6th May. She will be addressing a rally in Hubbali district that day. 

20:25 IST, May 3rd 2023
PM Modi's Gratifying Meeting With Padma Awardees Tulsi Gowda And Sukri Bommagowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma award recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda from Karnataka, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, May 3. Pictures of the Karnataka tribal activists greeting Prime Minister were widely shared on social media. Tulsi Gowda is an environmentalist and Sukri Bommagowda is a Halakki tribal folk artiste. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

19:46 IST, May 3rd 2023
BJP leader B P Yatnal issued notice by EC for "vishkanya" remark against Sonia Gandhi
19:30 IST, May 3rd 2023
Toy industry Businessmen in Channapatna city of Ramanagara district express happiness after ban on import of toys from China
19:27 IST, May 3rd 2023
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kalaburagi
19:16 IST, May 3rd 2023
Election Commission acts tough on Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his Nalayak Beta jibe; complaint filed under section 500 and 504

Poll body acts tough on Priyank Kharge for his Nalayak Beta jibe. Complaint has been filed against Priyank Kharge under section 500 and 504. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had filed complaint with EC. 

19:12 IST, May 3rd 2023
Election Commission of India issues show cause notices to BJP MLA and Congress' Priyank Kharge over personal attack remark

Election Commission of India issues show cause notices to BJP MLA & star campaigner Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) for making a personal attack remark against a rival party leader along with issuing same to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge after receiving complaint that he used abusive language against the Prime Minister

 

18:54 IST, May 3rd 2023
When will the BJP talk about issues affecting the people in Karnataka; stop spreading communal hatred: Bhupesh Baghel

Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Karnataka Elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Election is nearing in Karnataka, when will you(BJP) talk about the issues affecting Karnataka’s people… They (BJP) always spread communal hatred among different religions of society…They follow the British principle of divide and rule to come to power." 

 

 

18:51 IST, May 3rd 2023
Bajrang Dal outfit members in Raipur protested against the Karnataka Congress manifesto
18:21 IST, May 3rd 2023
Congress and JD(S) governments kept the issues of farmers hanging: PM Modi in Bailhongal
18:17 IST, May 3rd 2023
The whole country has the same sound; the only sound of Bajrangi's bhajan!
17:57 IST, May 3rd 2023
Randeep Surjewala hits out at BJP, says 'their hatred at the instance of PM Modi to abuse the tallest son of soil of K'taka is disgusting'
17:43 IST, May 3rd 2023
Your one vote power will make Karnataka no. 1 state: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
17:41 IST, May 3rd 2023
During Congress regime, our daughters were not allowed in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force: PM Modi in Bailhongal
17:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
The adivasi community has resolved to teach the anti-divasi Congress a lesson: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
17:30 IST, May 3rd 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his rally with 'Bajrangbali' chants in Mudbidri amid row over ban on Bajrang Dal outfit
17:18 IST, May 3rd 2023
Exclusive| We will form government in Karnataka with the comfortable majority: BJP national president

 

 

17:16 IST, May 3rd 2023
'People of Karnataka and BJP are with Bajrang Dal,' Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Congress' decision to ban Bajrang Dal.
17:07 IST, May 3rd 2023
BJP national president JP Nadda holds a roadshow in Magadi, Ramanagara
16:37 IST, May 3rd 2023
The Congress didn't fulfill their promise of bringing broadband to villages of our country, only brought it to 100: PM Modi

"The Congress told that they would provide broadband to the villages of our country. They only brought it to 100 villages, the BJP has brought it to 2 Lakh villages. Tell me, do you want a 100 village government or a 2 Lakh village government?," said Prime Mininster Modi. 

