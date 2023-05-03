Bajrang Dal and Bajrang Bali are not the same, said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in an exclusive interview with Republic. Shivakumar's comment came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Congress for its poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in the state following the polls. "Lord Hanuman symbolises service. Why is the PM comparing Lord Hanuman to any individual or organisation. These individuals are trying to create a law and order situation in Karnataka. They are creating a disturbance in the state. No investment is being received in the coastal belt because of these violent individuals,” said the poll-bound state's Congress chief.

"The Bajrang Dal was quoted as example. I won't discuss much on this issue,” Shivakumar replied when asked if the Congress party was equating both, PFI and Bajrang Dal.

Congress’ manifesto says will ‘ban Bajrang Dal outfit’

The Congress on Tuesday, May 2 in its manifesto, said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the PFI, and others.

“We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organizations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on such organizations,” said the Congress in its manifesto.

PM Modi’s criticism of Congress over Bajrang Dal ban

PM Modi during his campaign in the poll-bound state criticized the grand old party for promising to outlaw the Bajrang Dal. “The Congress was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman,” the PM said.

“Earlier the Congress locked up Lord Ram and now they want to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali'. Don’t you remember how a top Congress leader cried during the Batla House encounter?” said the Prime Minister.