Snake Is The Pride Of Lord Shiva: PM Modi's Scathing Retort To Kharge's Remark

Coming down heavily on Congress party on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark on him by saying that a snake is the charm of Lord Shiva's neck and for him, the people of the country are like Lord Shiva, so he accepts being a snake who stays with them.

He further stated that the people of Karnataka will give Congress a "befitting response" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Slamming Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘poisnous snake’ remark, PM Modi, in a rally in Channapatna, stated, “These Congress people sometimes want to dig my grave, sometimes they call me snake, snake is the garland of Lord Shiva, my Shiva are you, the public, so I take this abuse of theirs on my head. Let them abuse, but you have to remember, 'Ee baari nirdhara bahumatada BJP sarkara (Permanent BJP government this time).”

VIDEO | "Snake is the charm of Lord Shiva's neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva," says PM Modi slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'snake' remarks. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/Fr6mZ1AdFR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2023

Earlier, Malikkarjun Kharge had called PM Modi a ‘poisonous snake’ during a rally but later tried to clarify and apologise for his comment saying that his comments were for BJP’s ideology not PM Modi. But Kharge along with Congress received flak for the comment.

BJP was also quick to use Kharge’s comments as ammunition for the upcoming Assembly Polls in Karnataka, as many Union Ministers and state Chief ministers criticised Congress over the remark.Some of the BJP stalwarts who slammed Congress for the remark are Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Basavraj Bommai and many others.

PM Modi unleashed an intense assault on Congress, calling the organisation an "outdated engine" that halts growth and makes false promises.

“Congress is an 'outdated engine'. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don't fulfil any promise made to the public. 'Unfulfilled guarantees' are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works," PM Modi stated while addressing a public meeting in Kolar.

Notably, Congress promised Karnataka voters of a number of promises before the state Assembly elections scheduled for May 10— such as, 200 units of free electricity. The Prime Minister went on to say that the Congress has always allowed corruption to flourish and that only the BJP can take action to stop it.

"Congress has a reputation of 85 per cent commission. People have no faith in their government. One of their Prime Ministers said that he sends Rupee 1 but 15 paise reach the ground. Congress has always done appeasement politics. BJP is not for appeasement but for satisfaction. Congress has always grown under corruption. Only BJP can take immediate action on corruption," Modi said.

"Congress has done nothing for the farmers. They made promises to them but gave nothing to them. It was BJP who gave Rs 2.5 lakh cr to them (farmers) in their accounts. They always neglected the poor. We are constantly working for the development of the farmers," he added.

(With agency inputs)