After Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi ‘poisonous Snake’, Son Priyank Terms Him ‘Nalayak’

Like father, like son. Days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘poisonous snake’, his son Priyank Kharge launched another insulting remark on PM Modi and termed him a nalayak beta (worthless son).

“The PM had said when he had come to Kalaburgi and asked all of you to not be scared as the son of the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi. But how will this work, if the son is ‘nalayak’,” Priyank Kharge said while addressing a meeting ahead of Karnataka polls, scheduled to take place on May 10.

The remarks of Priyank Kharge came after his father Mallikarjun Kharge on April 28 likened PM Modi to a "poisonous snake". However, he later clarified his remarks stating that it wasn't directed at Prime Minister Modi and was against the ideology of the BJP.

BJP accuses Congress of fearing defeat in Karnataka

In response to Priyank Kharge’s derogatory remarks on PM Modi, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi reacted by saying, “Congress is allergic to PM Modi since the beginning as he comes from a poor family. Congress cannot digest the fact that someone from a poor family has become the Prime Minister of the country and working for the development of the nation.”

#LIVE | Congress cannot digest the fact that someone from a poor family has become the PM and working for the development of the nation: Union Minister @JoshiPralhad to Republic on Priyank Kharge's 'Nalayak' remark.#PralhadJoshi #Congress #BJP https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/9qfwgoFFmU — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2023

Adding to minister Prahalad Joshi’s opinion, spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told Republic, “This is the frustration of Congress party as they know that they would be disseminated from Karnataka. It is the trend in Congress party to use derogatory language for people who hold high constitutional posts.”