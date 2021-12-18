'Friends' Reunion To Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Tragedy, Biggest Newsmakers Of 2021 In Hollywood

Fashion Designer Alexander Wang accused of sexual assault and misconduct

Ace Fashion designer Alexander Wang is once again facing allegations of sexual misconduct. According to a report by BBC, a student of New York's Parsons School of Design has alleged that he was assaulted by Alexander Wang at a club in 2019. However, the fashion designer has denied all the allegations made against him. For all the people who are want to know more about the Alexander Wang sexual assault charges, here are the details.

Read more

Dr. Dre hospitalised in ICU suffering a brain aneurysm; updates fans 'I'm doing great'

On January 6, 2021, Dr. Dre took to his official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of himself in the music studio. While sharing the picture, the rapper broke his silence after being hospitalised for a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, Dr. Dre was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on January 4, 2021, after suffering an aneurysm. The outlet also reported that the 55-year-old rapper is now stable and lucid.

Read more

Kim Kardashian, Kanye filed for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences', details out

A while back the news of the divorce of American couple Kim Kardashian & Kanye West broke the hearts of many fans. After living separately for few months Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have confirmed their divorce and called it quits. The details of this high-profile divorce are revealed in the court documents. Kim Kardashian is represented by divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who had earlier handled high-profile divorce cases such as Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp & Amber Heard.

Read more

Zack Snyder's Justice League: What makes Snyder's epic different from the 2017 film?

Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally made it to streamers all across the globe after a four-year-long campaign on the part of fans, actors, and Snyder's fellow industry mates. The feature presentation, much unlike its 2017 version, has been hailed critically as well as commercially. Several people have pointed out various points of difference between the Snyder Cut and Whedon Cut in terms of its storylines, character arcs, and the way the two films portray and show how much the director respects women, amongst others.

Read more

Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy, says he was 'unaware of the incident'

As Travis Scott recently filed a request to dismiss the lawsuits filed by the 11 victims of the Astroworld tragedy, he recently decided to open up about the same in an interview. Recalling the day of the tragic incident at the Astroworld concert, the singer said that he didn't know what happened at the event.

Read more

Alec Baldwin shot prop gun on film's set that killed 1 crew member, injured director

The American actor and Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin was recently involved in an accident on the set of his upcoming movie when he shot dead a cinematographer with a prop gun. It was also revealed that the actor injured the movie's director, Joel Souza who was later taken to a hospital in Santa Fe.

Read more

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Are Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield part of upcoming franchise?

After keeping fans on toes for long, makers have finally released Spider-Man: No Way Home second trailer while holding up a major twist. After months of speculations by the excited fans, they were eager to watch the team-up between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker from Spider-Man, and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man, but they were missing from the clip.

Read more

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello announce break-up after 2 years of dating; drop statement

One of the popular celebrity couples of the music fraternity, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. The duo was in a relationship for over two years. The 'Senorita' pair jointly released a statement on social media on Thursday.

Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their relationship Insta-official with a cosy photo

Jennifer Lopez picked her 52nd birthday to make her and Ben Affleck's relationship official. The singer left her fans thrilled after she posted a kissing picture of her and Affleck. JLo shared the photo after some snaps from her birthday celebration. While Lopez did not tag the Gone Girl actor in the photo, he was still clearly visible. Read further for all the details.

Read more

Friends Reunion: Fans "cry hard" as their favourite stars return to Monica's apartment

The hit sitcom Friends telecasted its last episode almost 17 years back. Fans of the show all over the world rejoiced as Friends Reunion finally started streaming from May 27th onwards. As the Friends Reunion went live fans couldn't contain their excitement as they saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back at Central Perk and in Monica‘s Apartment.

Read more

Image: Instagram/@friends/AP