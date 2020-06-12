Kylie Jenner's Brand Called Out For Having Only 13 Percent Black Employees; Read Here

Kylie Jenner has been grabbing the headlines for some time now. Recently, she made it to the news for joining the Pull up for Change challenge wherein she revealed the number of black employees working in her company. However, the social media world seems divided about her revelations and while some praised the makeup mogul, others criticised her.

Kylie Jenner faces backlash as her makeup brand shares stats for 'Pull Up For Change'

Kylie Jenner's brand on Instagram revealed that they were happy to reveal the percentage of the black employee working in the company. This decision was taken amid the Black Lives Matter protests happening in the country.

In the Instagram post, Kylie Jenner's brand revealed that 47% were BIPOC (Black Indigenous and People Of Colour). Out of this percentage, 15% were black and 53% were white. The last line in the post also mentioned that the company employed 100% women.

Adding a caption to the post, Kylie Jenner's brand wrote that they were proud of having such diversity within their workforce, "Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women". They also pledged to continue the ethnic diversity among the employees, especially black people.

Further in the caption, the brand said, "The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, @Kyliejenner and @KrisJenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange". Take a look:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Call Dad Caitlyn Jenner "our Hero" During Pride Month

According to reports, the numbers provided by Kylie Jenner's brand is true. However, still, social media was divided about the post. Take a look at some of the comments posted by fans.

Also Read: Why Did Kylie Jenner Start Kylie Cosmetics? Here's Everything To Know

Also Read: From Cody Timpson To Travis Scott; Check Out Kylie Jenner's Dating Timeline Over The Years

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Major Fights With Her Sister Kylie Jenner; Read

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Violated Social Distancing Norms And Went Partying? See Pics

Kylie Jenner's brand also replied to some of the comments. While they clarified the doubts of the fans, they also replied back in gratitude towards those who supported them. Take a look:

Also Read: Best Kylie Jenner Makeup Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated At Home

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been actively supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The makeup mogul has been sharing posts to aware her fans about the racial injustice that prevails in the country. She has also asked everyone to participate in the upcoming vote in the country.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Best Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Pic With Daughter Stormi, Calls Her 'remedy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.