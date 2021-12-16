Vijay Diwas 2021 Live Update: PM Modi At War Memorial To Mark Victory In 1971 Indo-Pak War

With four new cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the total tally of the state has jumped to five on Wednesday, informed State Health Minister Veena George. Adding more to it, she said that among the four reported cases, two are the wife and the mother-in-law, as they came in contact with the first positive case which was reported in Kochi while the third person is from Ernakulam who had arrived from Congo and the fourth case is from Thiruvananthapuram was a returnee from the United Kingdom. "All the patients are currently stable", she added.

Further advising everyone to remain cautioned, she said that the contacts of these persons' flight details are being probed.

Kerala has recorded 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday followed by 125 fatalities and 3,898 recoveries. Also, 157 deaths have been added to the tally as per the new guidelines of the Centre. Earlier these numbers were not added to the COVID-19 death list due to some reason.