Vijay Diwas 2021 Live Update: PM Modi At War Memorial To Mark Victory In 1971 Indo-Pak War

Quick links:
Twitter-@IAF_MCC
Air show in Dhaka marking Liberation Day of Bangladesh
4 flames that have toured all corners of India over the last year are merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial;
Indian Army, on Twitter, shares rare images of Pakistan's surrender before Indian Army on 50th Vijay Diwas, 2021.
"सहनशीलता, क्षमा, दया को तभी पूजता जग है।— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2021
बल का दर्प चमकता उसके पीछे जब जगमग है।।"
We salute the indomitable #courage of #IndianArmy which led to one of the largest military surrenders in history.#PakSurrenderDay#IndianArmy#VijayDiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/2VYcwrGwUG
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at National War Memorial to mark 50 years of India's glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
"This Day, That Year!" he stated on Twitter
This Day, That Year! pic.twitter.com/t9Tp73wvl2— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the National Parade Ground in Bangladesh's Dhaka, to mark 50 years of India's Vijay Diwas over Pakistan in the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh.
Members & families of IMA's 1971 batch who led India to victory against Pakistan 50 years ago pay tribute to the martyrs from their ranks.
"On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," the Defence Minister shared on Twitter.
On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021
The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements.
Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 in India to remember and honour the heroism of the nation's soldiers. This day even reminds the 13-day-long Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, in which Indians celebrate the triumph of the Indian military soldiers against Pakistan. Vijay Diwas also marks the partition of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Even after 50 years, the nation celebrates the historical win with pride and passion in Vijay Diwas 2021.
Indian troops had made significant sacrifices during the 1971 battle. Over 9800 Indian soldiers were injured, and over 3,900 Indian soldiers had lost their lives on the battlefield. Thus, this day depicts India's bravest soldiers' valour, unshakable courage, commitment and sacrifice.
Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was appointed as the eighth Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on June 8, 1969. A Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military cross Awardee, Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the post of Field Marshal in 1973. The late stalwart led the Indian Army in five different wars but is most notably remembered for the 1971 victory that lead to the creation of Bangladesh.
Know more about Manekshaw.
"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and Bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian."
On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021
Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter to share pictures from their meeting revealing that the Indian-American economist had called on PM Modi. The two had last met in 2019 when Gita Gopinath, who was then Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF Research Department, had visited PM Modi in the national capital.
Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/2B30CMvjja— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 15, 2021
Aghast at Union MoS Ajay Mishra's assault on a journalist, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, demanded his resignation. Vadra, who has been demanding Mishra's ouster since his son was accused of mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur, questioned why Prime Minister Modi was still shielding him. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.
...@narendramodi जी, @myogiadityanath जी #अजय_मिश्रा_टैनी_को_बर्खास्त_करो pic.twitter.com/pKgZ6ikB1i— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 15, 2021
Amid speculations over the impending office holder of India's Chief of Defence Staff, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane has assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee that comprises the three service chiefs, people familiar with the development said.
The post fell vacant following the death of first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.
General Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs, the people cited above said.
With four new cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the total tally of the state has jumped to five on Wednesday, informed State Health Minister Veena George. Adding more to it, she said that among the four reported cases, two are the wife and the mother-in-law, as they came in contact with the first positive case which was reported in Kochi while the third person is from Ernakulam who had arrived from Congo and the fourth case is from Thiruvananthapuram was a returnee from the United Kingdom. "All the patients are currently stable", she added.
Further advising everyone to remain cautioned, she said that the contacts of these persons' flight details are being probed.
Kerala has recorded 4,006 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday followed by 125 fatalities and 3,898 recoveries. Also, 157 deaths have been added to the tally as per the new guidelines of the Centre. Earlier these numbers were not added to the COVID-19 death list due to some reason.
Balussery Government Girls higher secondary school in Kozhikode introduced a gender-neutral uniform for its students on Dec 15. The move was met with protests by some organisations, however, the state Education Minister seconded her decision.
State's Higher Education Minister R Bindu said, "It's an attempt to wipe out gender-biased attitudes in society. All changes in society have come through years of transformations."
Amid mounting concerns over the threat of the Omicron variant spreading, the West Bengal government has extended COVID-related restrictions till January 15. As per the issue ordered, restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am shall be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebrations from December 24 to January 1.
#Omicron: West Bengal Govt extends existing COVID restrictions up to Jan 15— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
Restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am shall be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebration during Dec 24 to Jan 1, the order reads pic.twitter.com/z6e6wwwQqz
"We have made good progress in a line of credit (LOC), as Bangladesh accounts for almost a third of our line of credit. 10 billion dollars is what India extended to Bangladesh, which is at highly concessional credit terms. These lines of credit have contributed to enhancing our connectivity, infrastructure, not just at the border but different parts of Bangladesh," the Foreign Secretary said.
“We are very satisfied with the progress of these lines of credit. We are going on further streamlining this, looking at another package,” Shringla said, adding, “Last year despite COVID we disbursed 120 million dollars in LOC money.”
A report published on Monday suggests that a radical Jewish group disguised themselves as Muslims in order to enter Jerusalem's Temple Mount, where they silently performed Jewish prayers while appearing to partake in Islamic devotion, as per Times of Israel. The extremist right The Return to the Mount movement, which demands Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount, has alarmed security officials, who fear that their acts may incite unrest at the holy site.
Although Israel controls overall security at the monument, the Muslim Waqf oversees religious activities. Raphael Morris, the Returning to the Mount group's leader, told Channel 13 that they were reluctant to accept the penalties against Jews that exist on the Temple Mount.
On Thursday, PM Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget farming during the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing being held in Gujarat. The three-day summit, which commenced on December 14, has been organised to shed light on the method of natural farming and make farmers aware of its benefits. PM Modi will virtually address the farmers during the valedictory session of the national conclave at 11 am.
Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. During the summit, farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods.
Click here to read what is zero budget natural farming?
Amounting to major revelation, a former Pakistan ISI Chief, during a show on a Pakistani news channel spoke of his affinity with the Haqqani network of Afghanistan.
In the short clip, shared by the senior editor of a leading independent news agency in Afghanistan, the late General Hameed Gul could publicly be heard admitting his close association with the Islamist militant organisation. Moreover, he admitted that he had sent his two sons along with the Haqqani for jihad. The old video, which is now viral on a micro-blogging site, is enough to suggest the deep-rooted ties of the Pakistani military with any terrorist outfit. Notably, the former Pakistan ISI Chief was speaking about Jalaluddin Haqqani-- an Afghan militant commander-- who founded the Haqqani network, an insurgent group fighting in guerilla warfare against US-led NATO forces and the interim government of Afghanistan they support.
Watch the video here:
جنرال حمید ګل څه چټیات وایي! !!!؟ pic.twitter.com/t0VjDO4Mxq— Javed Hamim Kakar (@HM_Kakar) December 15, 2021
Amir Dar, who was active since April 2021 and was associated with The Resistance Front (TRF)
Adil Yousuf shan. a resident of Sursunoo, Behibagh. Associated with TRF, he was active since Oct 2021
2 Pistols, 2 magazines, 7 pistol rounds and 1 grenade
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Ka1uSWbqxi— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 15, 2021
Amid the uproar surrounding his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. On Wednesday, Ajay Mishra Teni was questioned on the SIT report which has ruled the Lakhimpur violence as a 'pre-planned conspiracy.'
When a reporter asked for his response on the additional sections slapped against his son by the SIT, Ajay Mishra lashed out at the media personnel and hurled a series of abuses. "Do not ask stupid questions. Are you mad? You (expletive) media people have framed an innocent man. But you have no shame. You are disgusting people. Shut down your mic. You will not show anything else, on how the production of Oxygen has been increased in the area..." he was heard saying.
Amid the continued Opposition protests over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, the government Wednesday said it was ready to revoke their suspension if they apologise to the House for their "wrong" behaviour. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said it was shameful on the part of some Opposition members that they were not even ready to accept the "wrong" behaviour of the suspended members and were not ready to repent.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said, "You would have to apologise and we are open to taking you back."
Opposition members continued to protest inside and outside the house and caused disruptions over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Members of several Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, AAP and others stormed the Well of the House Wednesday holding placards and raising slogans in support of their demand.
They also held placards reading "save democracy" and "suspend me" and criticised the "dictatorial" behaviour of the government.