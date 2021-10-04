Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan Sent To NCB Custody; Congress Netas Detained & More

Aryan Khan, Son Of Shah Rukh Khan, Sent To NCB Custody Till Oct 7 In Cruise Ship Drug Bust

In a major update in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case, the city's Killa court on Monday remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, as well as Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, to the NCB's custody till October 7. This development comes after NCB on Saturday unearthed a high-profile drug party on the Goa-bound ship off the Mumbai coast. Drugs such as Cocaine, Hashish, MD were seized from the accused. Aryan Khan along with seven others were detained by the NCB and was put on official arrest after 15-hours of interrogation. Later, an organiser was also arrested.

PM Modi Congratulates New Japan PM Kishida On Becoming Country's 100th Prime Minister

After being formally elected as the 100th Prime Minister of Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and extended his greetings to Fumio Kishida. Emphasising that both Head of States would work towards strengthening India and Japan's 'Strategic Global Partnership', PM Modi wished prosperity for Japan's 100th PM. The new leader is associated with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and was elected after narrowly defeating his arch-rival Taro Kono after Suga announced he would not re-run the election for Japan PM from LDP.

Lakhimpur Clash: Priyanka Gandhi Protests Detainment By UP Police; Sweeps PAC Guest House

In a mark of silent protest, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained in Sitapur PAC guest house on Monday was spotted sweeping the guest house. Vadra has vowed that she will not return till she meets the farmer victims' families in Lakhimpur. Sources report that Vadra has not been allowed to seek legal help as she has not yet been arrested. UP police have booked Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish after eight were killed in Lakhimpur on Sunday in clashes between farmers and BJP workers.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 10-point 'winter Action Plan' To Curb Pollution In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 10-point 'winter action plan' on Monday to tackle air pollution in Delhi as the forecast suggests that air quality will deteriorate soon. The Delhi government has formed teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions. Kejriwal said that even though the pollution in Delhi is under control, it will rise with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters. CM Kejriwal said, "I have been posting Delhi's air quality recordings since September 15, and we have seen that Delhi's pollution levels are in control. But since the central and neighbouring state governments have not done much to help farmers, Delhi's air quality will start deteriorating in a few days because of stubble burning".

Lakhimpur Violence: Congress Workers, Priyanka Vadra, Sidhu Detained For Staging Protests

Amid ongoing tensions surrounding Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Youth Congress leaders on Monday staged protests in Delhi against the BJP government as Section 144 has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh, denying entry to political leaders. Several Congress workers are being detained by the police as the protest continues against the UP government.

Foreign Secretary Shringla Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi In Sri Lanka During 4-day Visit

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid tribute to him alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay. The High Commission of India to Sri Lanka posted an image of FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla paying tribute to Bapu. The tweet's caption read, "Paying homage to #Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, which fell on 2nd Oct, Foreign Minister Prof. GL Peiris, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla, High Commissioner of India and other dignitaries garlanded the Gandhi bust at Temple trees. @MEAIndia."

70% Of India's Adult Population Administered First Dose Of COVID Vaccine: Centre

India has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70 per cent of its eligible population, the Union Health Minister announced on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that India had achieved a new landmark in the fight against the pandemic and had given the first dose of the vaccine to 70 per cent of the population.

Aryan Khan's Arrest Memo Accessed As Bollywood Star's Son Sent To 2 Day Custody

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The agency detained eight people on Saturday after raiding a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in which drugs such as MD, Cocaine, Hashish were found seized following which the detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai. As per NCB, three grams of cocaine, 22 MDMA pills, 21 grams of Charam and five grams MD have been recovered. The accused will be produced before the Killa court in Mumbai around 7 pm.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Akali Dal Demands Legal Action Against Ajay Mishra's Son

Amid several political leaders expressing their criticism against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also opined that 'Central Govt doesn't understand the emotions of farmers'. Badal also urged the Uttar Pradesh Government to arrest the BJP minister's son accusing him of killing the four farmers and 'to rise above political compulsions'. Violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers during a demonstration staged by the former leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured.

'A Day Of Sadness': Amarinder Singh Express Grief Over The Plight Of Farmers In Lakhimpur`

Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently announced that he is quitting the Congress party, has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws following the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Speaking to Republic, Captain Amarinder also cautioned the centre that there is a possibility that Pakistan might take benefit from the ongoing farmer's agitation by recruiting sleeper cells and therefore the government must resolve the farmers' issue on paramount.

