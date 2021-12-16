Republic Top 10 Headlines: Gen Naravane Appointed As COSC; Vijay Diwas Celebrations & More

COAS Gen Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs Of Staff Committee, Earlier Held By CDS Gen Rawat

Days after the country lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a fatal IAF helicopter crash, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has been appointed as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) that comprises the three service Chiefs. General Naravane assumed the charge as the COSC Chairman amid speculation that he would be made the new CDS of India. The post of COSC Chairman, comprising the Heads of the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force) fell vacant after the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8.

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Salutes Heroes Of Indian Army On 50th Anniversary Of 1971 War

As India commemorates 50 years of the resounding victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the war heroes on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas, and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces in defeating the oppressive forces. PM Modi also said that President Ram Nath Kovind's presence in Dhaka on 50th Vijay Diwas is of special significance to every Indian.

COVID: Fauci Says Boosters Work Against Omicron, No Need For Variant-specific Shots

White House Chief Medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that the currently available COVID vaccine booster shots work against Omicron strain and there is no need for a “variant-specific booster” at this time. While speaking at a White House COVID update briefing, Fauci noted that the primary two-dose vaccination series from Pfizer and BioNTech is significantly compromised by Omicron. However, he added that it still offers considerable protection against severe disease.

J&K: Two LeT-backed Terrorists Neutralised In Kulgam In Big Win For Security Forces

In another crackdown on terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces eliminated two TRF terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district on Wednesday. The encounter started at around 11:20 in the Redwani area of Kulgam and went on for three hours until two terrorists were gunned down by the Kashmir Police. The neutralized terrorists belonged to The Resistance Force, which is a terror group backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Amir Dar, resident of Kujjar, Frisal, who has been active since April 2021; and Adil Yousuf Shan, resident of Sursunoo, Behibagh, who was active since October 2021.

Priyanka Vadra Demands Union MoS Ajay Mishra's Resignation After He Assaults Journalist

Aghast at Union MoS Ajay Mishra's assault on a journalist, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, demanded his resignation. Vadra, who has been demanding Mishra's ouster since his son was accused of mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur, questioned why Prime Minister Modi was still shielding him. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

US: Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After 13 Tornadoes Rip Across The Midwest

Following the deadly storms which destroyed multiple states of the United States last weekend but mostly impacted Kentucky, President Joe Biden has revised the Kentucky disaster proclamation, according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday. Biden issued additional disaster assistance for the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorising an upsurge of Federal funding for emergency initiatives. The White House statement reads, “Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the Commonwealth of Kentucky on December 12, 2021, Federal funding was made available for emergency work, Hazard Mitigation, and Other Needs Assistance at 75% of the total eligible costs.”

UK COVID Cases Hit Record High, Experts Warn Infections Could Rise Again Before Christmas

The United Kingdom, on Wednesday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly 16% higher than the previous record set in January, the UK health ministry said. According to the data reported on the concerned ministry website, the country has recorded 78,610 new infections on Wednesday. Despite the government invoking necessary measures to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus, England chief medical officer forecasted that the cases would rise tremendously before Christmas. Citing the new COVID variant as the major driver of the flow of new cases in the UK, Professor Chris Whitty said that the country already struggled to minimise the casualties due to the delta variant and the Omicron further added woes to the government.

VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Re-evaluation Of Indian History Without Colonial Perspective

Calling out for an objective evaluation of Indian history through fact-based research, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the colonial perspective of India's past history has distorted facts and lessened relevant information. According to a press release from the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu also suggested a fresh approach with more books on Indian freedom fighters and leaders in the view of distorted facts due to colonial perspective. The unconventional remarks by the vice president came while he was speaking at the book release event of 'Gandhitopi Governor' by the Chairman at Official Language Commission of Andhra Pradesh, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Ex-Pakistan ISI Chief's Viral Admission: 'Just Sent Two Sons For Jihad In Afghanistan'

In a major revelation, a former Pakistan ISI Chief, during a program with a Pakistani news channel revealed his close affinity with the Haqqani network. In the short clip, shared by the senior editor of a leading independent news agency in Afghanistan, the late General Hameed Gul could be heard publicly admitting his close connection with the Haqqani network. Even, he admitted that he had sent his two sons along with the Haqqani for jihad. The old video, which is now viral on the micro-blogging site, is enough to suggest the deep-rooted ties of the Pakistani military with the terrorist outfit. Notably, the former Pakistan ISI Chief was speaking about Jalaluddin Haqqani-- an Afghan militant commander-- who founded the Haqqani network, an insurgent group fighting in guerilla warfare against US-led NATO forces and the now-former government of Afghanistan they support.

Indrani Mukerjea Claims 'Sheena Bora Is Alive And In J&K' In A Letter To CBI Director

In a massive development, ex-INX media executive, Indrani Mukerjea has written a letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, claiming that her daughter Sheen Bora is alive and in Jammu-Kashmir, report sources. Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering Bora, has claimed in the letter that she came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Urging CBI to hunt for Bora in the Union territory, Murkerjea will file an application in Bombay High court along with the letter on December 28.

