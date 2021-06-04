Republic Top 10 Headlines: RBI On Real GDP Growth, Kerala COVID Relief Package And More

RBI Revises Real GDP Growth To 9.5% In FY 22

Maintaining the status quo, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, announced that the central bank will keep repo rate unchanged at 4%, as decided by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Addressing the monetary policy review meeting, Das stated that the reverse repo rate will also remain unchanged at 3.35% as economic impact amid COVID-19 second wave is expected to remain contained due to lower restrictions. The RBI has estimated that real GDP will be 9.5% in FY21-22 while inflation is estimated to remain at 5.1%

Read more here

PM Modi Bats For Self-reliance At CSIR Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society meeting where he lauded the scientists of the institution for taking the science and technology of India to great heights. PM Modi also acknowledged CSIR for producing great scientists like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar batting for the focus to now shifted towards achieving self-reliance.

Read more here

India's Private Jet Leaves Dominica After Court adjourned Mehul Choksi case

After Dominica adjourned Mehul Choksi's extradition hearing, India's special charter plane which had arrived to the Caribbean nation with the Indian authorities, flew out on Thursday night. Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines had arrived at the Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica with Indian officials from the CBI and ED on May 28, laden with documents evidencing the fugitive status of Mehul Choksi.

Read more here

Donald Trump Demands $10 Tn Penalty From China

As calls for probe into the origins of COVID-19 virus grow stronger, former US President Donald Trump on Friday, gloated that 'he was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab'. Stating that even 'the so-called enemy' (presumably referring to US media) was proving him right, he said that Dr. Fauci's correspondence with China was too big to ignore. Moreover, Trump who has been banned from major social media platforms, demanded that China pay $ 10 trillion to America and the world for the death it has caused.

Read more here

India Reports Nearly 1.32 Lakh New Infections

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1.32 lakh fresh Coronavirus cases, continuing a declining trend in daily new cases. Following a steady fall, India's active caseload has reduced to 16,35,993 patients. Active cases have reduced to 77,420, however, a total of 2,713 people succumbed to COVID in the span of 24 hours. India's daily recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases for the 22nd day in a row. A total of 2,07,071 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has now cured 2.65 crore persons who have been sick since the beginning of the pandemic. This translates to an overall recovery rate of 93.08%, which is continually improving.

Read more here

Kerala Govt Announces Rs 20,000 Crore COVID-19 Relief Package

As the Kerala Budget Session began on Friday, the state Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has unveiled a COVID-19 relief package. He has announced a Rs 20,000 crore COVID stimulus for the state. This was the first part of the budget session in Kerala. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said the health department has prepared a COVID surge management plan and a COVID-19 treatment guideline for newborns and children in the state.

Read more here

Big Blow For KCR As Ex-aide Eatala Rajender Quits TRS & Assembly

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ex-Telangana Minister and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's former aide Eatala Rajender announced his resignation from TRS as well as the Assembly. This comes just 4 days after he met BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter’s Delhi residence in the presence of state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy. Speculation is rife that the three-time Huzurabad MLA will join BJP very soon.

Read more here

Dr Anthony Fauci Denies Links With China's Wuhan Institute

After Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails on the origins of COVID-19 and mask-wearing created a massive row in the US, the top expert denied the allegations that had stemmed from his email exchange with US-based EcoHealth Alliance calling it 'nonsense.' Earlier this week, several US media outlets released thousands of emails of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 2020 during the rise of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

Read more here

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Update

After the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exams, students are now waiting for an official announcement on when the results will be declared and the assessment criteria that would be opted to evaluate them. According to CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, the results would be declared in the 'shortest time possible,' and well before the students need to start applying to higher education institutions.

Read more here

Joe Biden Bans US Investment In 59 Chinese Companies

US President Joe Biden expanded a prohibition on Americans investing in Chinese companies with alleged military ties, adding more companies to a blacklist that has enraged Beijing and alarmed investors. According to reports, the new investment prohibition will go into force on August 2 at 12:01 a.m. in New York. Investors will have one year to complete their divestment. An executive order issued by Biden on Thursday, June 2, takes the total number of Chinese enterprises barred from receiving American investment to 59.

Read more here