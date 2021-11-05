Republic Top 10 Headlines: Russia To Attend India's NSA-level Meet; Sidhu-Cong Row & More

Russia & Iran To Attend India's NSA-level Meet As Pakistan Skips, But What About China?

India will be hosting the NSA-level Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10, sources have confirmed. The meeting will be led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and will see overwhelming participation of Central Asian countries along with Russia and Iran.

Read more here

Navjot Sidhu Tells Congress It Won't Get To Decide Who Will Be Punjab CM; Dares Channi

In an open challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu announced on Friday that his party's CM face for the upcoming assembly polls will be decided by the 'people' and not the party. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Sidhu openly challenged CM Channi's governance, questioning the actions taken by him since assuming office.

Read more here

Kerala: Opposition Slams State Govt Over Decision Not To Reduce VAT On Fuel Prices

After the central government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government would not reduce Value-added Tax (VAT) on fuel. Informing the same, Balagopal said that Kerala was witnessing a severe economic crisis and thus, the reduction on fuel VAT could not be considered. The decision was stitched to the state’s debt problem by senior economists. The opposition has now slammed the state government over the decision.

Read more here

J&K: Firefight Between Forces & Terrorists at SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar; Search Ops On

In a breaking development from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), gunshots were heard at Srinagar's SKIMS Hospital near the Bemina bypass on Friday. Sources have told Republic TV, that searches were launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) after it detected the presence of terrorists in the area.

Read more here

Sachin Tendulkar Dribbles Past Virat Kohli In This Adorable Birthday Post; See Pic

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday, i.e November 5, 2021. Wishes for the Delhi-born cricketer are pouring in from all across the world, including from former players. Sachin Tendulkar is amongst those who sent their good wishes to Kohli on his special day. The legendary batter shared a picture with Kohli, where the duo can be seen engaged in a football game, which appeared to have taken place during one of the training sessions from Tendulkar's playing days.

Read more here

Chinese Govt Plans To Force Taiwan To Negotiate On Beijing Terms By 2027: US Report

Amid growing tension between Taiwan and China, a US report claimed Beijing would force the democratic Island to negotiate on their terms by 2027, Taiwan News reported on Thursday. The US Department of Defence released a report on Wednesday titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" that warned the Taiwanese government to take "extra care" of its territories. The report points out that a major new milestone for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is 2027, when China plans to achieve the capability to force Taiwan to accept a negotiated surrender and prevent any military interferencethe US forces.

Read more here

WATCH: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Whipped Painfully On Govardhan Puja; Doesn't Flinch

In a video that's difficult to watch, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday was seen getting a solid physical whipping in Durg as part of a ritual known as 'sota prahar', on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The CM was seen standing still with his right hand stretched out, while a man hits him with a rope-like object just a little over Baghel's clenched fist. Despite being whipped rather quite hard, CM Baghel was seen standing unaffected with a smiling face and then even hugged the man who delivered the whipping after it was over, unflinching throughout the entire ritual.

Read more here

PM Modi Hails Adi Shankaracharya; Highlights Uttarakhand Floods, Fight Against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the people at Kedarnath and unveiled several developmental projects. Earlier he had offered prayers at the holy shrine of Kedarnath and also unveiled the Adi Shankaracharya statue. During his address, Prime Minister Modi remarked that people are witnessing the restoration of Adi Shankaracharya's samadhi which is a picture of India's spiritual richness.

Read more here

Elon Musk Unmoved As Jeff Bezos Swallows Blue Origin's Legal Loss To SpaceX; Trolls Him

In a major blow to Jeff Bezos, his private space company Blue Origin lost a lawsuit against NASA's billion-dollar lunar contract which was awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this year. The US Court of Federal Claims ruled against Bezos' company on Friday, November 5, meaning that SpaceX can now resume its work to develop a lunar lander. Blue Origin had sued NASA earlier this year, after the latter awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to develop the first Human Landing System (HLS) for the upcoming Artemis mission. The lawsuit put the two wealthiest humans in the world in direct legal conflict, and after the Amazon founder's loss, Elon Musk didn't hold back in rubbing it in.

Read more here

As Bihar Hooch Tragedy Toll Rises, RJD Says Nitish Kumar's 'govt Running Liquor Syndicate'

Slamming the Bihar government for the death of at least 21 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Champaran & Gopalganj districts, RJD leader Manoj Jha accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of running a liquor syndicate in which top bureaucrats and officials are also involved.

Read more here