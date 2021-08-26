Republic Top 10: Twin Blasts In Kabul, India Vaccinates 50% Of Eligible Population & More

Afghanistan: Explosion And Gunfire Outside Kabul Airport; believed to be suicide bombing

Amid lingering chaos, a massive explosion was reported at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday. The explosion took place as a result of a suicide bombing, and it was followed by gun-fire, as per Republic's sources on the ground.

Afghanistan: Second blast near Kabul's Baron Hotel after 'complex attack' at Airport

In a major development from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, a second explosion was reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. The blast took place near the Baron Hotel. This development was confirmed by the Turkish Defense Ministry. "We don’t have any casualties in our ranks," it added. It has since been confirmed by the Pentagon as well.

WATCH: Joe Biden walked away from ISIS question days before Kabul blasts; clip goes viral

After two massive blasts sent shockwaves through Kabul on Thursday, a video of Joe Biden from the press conference that the President of the United States conducted just two days ago has started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Joe Biden can be seen turning a deaf ear and walking away when a reporter asks, 'What about the threat of ISIS to the United States now?' Two days thereafter, not one but two blasts took place in Kabul, and it was none other than the US officials confirming that the attack is 'definitely believed to be' carried out by the Islamic State group.

Taliban fires at Italian Military evacuation plane during takeoff from Kabul: Sources

Amid the volatile situation in Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists have attempted to shoot down an Italian military transport plane that was evacuating people from Afghanistan on Thursday. Republic Media Network has accessed information from a source at the Italian Defence Ministry that shots were fired at an Italian military transport plane C130J Hercules as it flew out of Kabul airport.

Taliban calls Pakistan its 'second home', 'won't allow planning against it in Afghanistan'

Afghanistan's new rulers - the Taliban on Thursday asserted that Pakistan is like their 'second home'. Speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel, the spokesperson of the insurgent group, Zabiullah Mujahid underlined that Afghanistan and Pakistan share borders, and are also 'traditionally aligned' as far as religion is concerned. The spokesperson added that 'they would not allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan’s interests.

COVID: In key milestone, India vaccinates 50% of eligible population with at least 1 dose

In a major achievement by the country amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, India has vaccinated more than 50% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Calling it an unprecedented milestone, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the information on Twitter.

Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: TS Deo compares rift with CM Baghel to 'sibling rivalry'

Amid the intensifying crisis in Punjab Congress with Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu factions at warring terms, there have been reports of a possible internal rift in Chhattisgarh Congress too, between CM Bhupesh Bagel and Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Tej Pratap embarks on pilgrimage amid tussle with Tejashwi; pictures with Guru viral

Amid reports of a tussle with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has reportedly embarked on a pilgrimage. Tej Pratap, as per reports, has gone to Vrindavan to meet his Guru Ballabhacharya, and discuss religion, and other aspects of life with him. The photos from their meeting are doing the rounds on social media, in which the Tej Pratap can be seen clad in all-yellow clothing, and taking the blessings of Guru Ballabhacharya, who is wearing an all-orange attire.

CM Kejriwal 'proud' as Delhi emerges as city with highest density of CCTV cameras globally

Nation's capital Delhi has topped the Forbes list of cities with most CCTV cameras per square mile, beating Shanghai, New York and London. Following the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and shared the news with much pride and joy. He also felicitated engineers and officers involved with the camera installation mission and complimented them for achieving the goals in "such a short time." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) official Twitter handle also shared the list of the top 10 cities with the most CCTV cameras per square mile.

SC gets 9 new judges, Justice BV Nagarathna in line to become first woman CJI in 2027

In a recent development, nine new judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court of India. Their appointment warrants have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The new additions also include three women judges- Justices Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, Bela Trivedi. According to the order of seniority, Justice BV Nagarathna is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

