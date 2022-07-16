Top 10 Headlines: Ahmed Patel's Name Arises In Teesta Setalvad Case; Sri Lanka Crisis

Teesta Setalvad received Rs 30L to implicate CM Modi at behest of Ahmed Patel: Gujarat SIT

The Gujarat police on Friday levelled grave allegations against activist Teesta Setalvad while opposing her bail in the 2002 riots conspiracy case. Submitting its written reply before the sessions court on Friday, the SIT claimed that Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to topple the BJP government in Gujarat after the Godhra riots.

Biden owns ‘blood of next MBS victim': Khashoggi's fiancee reacts to POTUS' Saudi visit

Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz on Friday slammed US President Joe Biden for his friendly meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman, saying that Biden owns the “blood” of the prince’s “next victim”. According to pictures circulated on Friday after Biden landed in Jeddah, the US President fist bumped Salman (a.k.a MBS), who is accused by the American Intelligence Office (CIA) of ordering Khashoggi's murder. Taking to Twitter, Khashoggi's fiance posted a mock-up tweet (which she believed her deceased partner would have written) saying: "Hey @Potus, Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS' next victims is on your hand" along with the photo that was wildly popular of Biden fist-bumping with MBS.

EPS-OPS feud rages on: Over 100 members expelled since AIADMK's general council meet

As the political tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Paneerselvam (OPS) continue to rage on, both sides have now gone on a spree to "expel" each other's supporters from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. This took place after the July 11 General Council meeting during which EPS who was elected as the party’s interim general secretary expelled OPS, who in turn announced that he was expelling the former from the party.

Pakistan shocker: Husband flees with 3 kids after boiling wife's corpse in school kitchen

In a horrific incident from Pakistan, a mother of six was brutally murdered and boiled in a pot by her husband in the kitchen of a school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal of Karachi in Pakistan. According to a report from Geo News, the woman identified as Nargis was found in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Block 4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi on Friday. The accused fled with his three children. However, raids are underway for his arrest.

India High Commissioner calls on Sri Lankan Speaker, assures support for economic recovery

Amid the economic and political turmoil in the island nation, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, met the Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and hailed Parliament's role in upholding democracy and the constitutional framework at the crucial time. During the meeting that was conducted on Saturday morning, New Delhi assured Sri Lanka of its continuous support in upholding stability while maintaining democratic values. Besides, Baglay also extended India's support to recover the country's economy.

UN urges Sri Lanka to ensure peaceful transfer of power in line with national Constitution

In the wake of the political and economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, the head of the United Nations Country Team in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy has urged top leaders of the island nation to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power in accordance with the country's Constitution. Following weeks of demonstrations that culminated in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, Singer stated that it was “imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament,” as per a statement released on Friday.

Ujjain: Two youths attacked by miscreants while en route to Mahakal temple; probe underway

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, two youths were surrounded and attacked with knives in Ujjain city on Friday while they were en route to visit the Mahakal Temple. According to the police, the two young men were in Ujjain for an examination, however, were attacked by unknown miscreants.

UK citizen dies in detention in breakaway east Ukraine region, Britain summons Russian amb

The UK has exhibited grave concern and anguish over the death of a Briton who died in captivity in the Donetsk People’s Republic on Sunday. Subsequently, on Friday, the British government summoned the Russian ambassador in London, Andrey Keli, and demanded an explanation over the tragic death of a UK national. Reacting to the incident, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine and added, "Russia must bear the full responsibility for this."

Europe battling wildfires; evacuations and health warnings issued as temperature soars

As blaze scorched parts of France, Spain, and Portugal on Friday, scores of people were forced to flee their homes, and health advisories have been issued all across the European continent as temperatures spiked. According to the Associated Press report, the Bordeaux region of southwest France is encountering two wildfires that have prompted the evacuation of 11,300 people and destroyed pine forests close to the Atlantic coast. Despite being hampered by high temperatures and gusty winds, nearly 1,000 firefighters and 10 water-dumping aircraft were working round the clock to contain the blazes on Friday.

India, EU hold 10th Human Rights Dialogue; commit to 'protect and promote' human rights

India and the European Union on Friday held their 10th Human Rights Dialogue during which discussions were held over several key issues as they reiterated their commitment to protecting and promoting all human rights and further concurred on the importance of safeguarding freedom, independence, and diversity of civil society actors, including human rights defenders and journalists.

