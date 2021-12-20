Top 10 Headlines: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Grilled By ED; PM Modi Talks To Putin & More

PM Modi, Russia's Putin hold telephonic conversation; express intent for boosting ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation came days after the Russian President visited New Delhi for an annual summit. According to Kremlin, one major issue brought to the discussion table was the ongoing situation in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, the conversation also sparked speculations of a new defence deal between the two sides.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves ED office after 5-hour interrogation in Panama Papers case

After five hours of interrogation in connection with 'The Panama Papers' case, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate's office. Dressed in black, with shades on, the former Miss World was seen leaving the ED office at around 7:15 pm. She had come to the office at around 2:00 pm, as per sources.

Jaya Bachchan claims 'personal attack’ in Rajya Sabha; lashes out, curses treasury bench

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in the Rajya Sabha on Monday claiming that a personal attack was made against her. The 73-year-old cursed her fellow Parliamentarians, who she accused of making the attack, and said, that 'if the attitude continues, then bad days were near for him'.

Punjab DyCM writes to Amit Shah for nod to bills ensuring strict punishment for sacrilege

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Monday, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a nod to the Punjab government's bills for ensuring stringent punishment to sacrilege perpetrators. This development comes after an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC, Mamata Banerjee for 'forcing Police to stop BJP'

Claimed to have been restricted by Police at the behest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari on Monday expressed anger. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adhikari said that the 'dim' Police officers were failing to understand that their action would have legal consequences as they are following verbal instructions of an injudicious person, hinting at CM Mamata Banerjee.

Alappuzha district collector calls all-party meeting on Tuesday; BJP & SDPI to participate

Alappuzha District collector Alexander A has called a peace and reconciliation meeting on Tuesday where all party representatives, including BJP and SDPI, were invited after twin political murders created unrest in the district. It will be attended by all MLAs from the district. Alappuzha DC urged people to maintain calm while informing them that no decision had been taken for the extension of Section 144.

Tamil Nadu: OPS sends cryptic message to EPS on admitting Sasikala back into AIADMK

In a significant development, AIDMK coordinator O Panneerselvam hinted at a political comeback of ousted leader V. K. Sasikala by quoting the preachings of Jesus Christ for a Christmas event. OPS stated that "if those who commit wrongs reform and return, accepting them back is leadership quality". His cryptic remark is being taken as a message for his colleague and party joint coordinator K Palaniswami, who was also present at the dais. EPS was elected unopposed as party coordinator and co-coordinator, the top two posts of the AIADMK, earlier this month.

CPI(M) MP claims raising women's marriage age will have catastrophic effects, writes to PM

After the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and AIMIM, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday raised objections to the Centre's proposition to increase the legal marriage age for women. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem stated that the introduction of such a bill will have 'a very huge social impact.'

National Conference says it won't be signatory to Delimitation Commission's draft for J&K

The National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed its resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, stating that the party will not be a signatory to the report. Countering Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh's statements, NC alleged that Singh was 'misrepresenting and distorting facts with malicious intention'. "We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat-sharing. The party will not be a signatory to this report," it stated.

Unnao rape case: Delhi court discharges Kuldeep Singh Sengar in victim’s accident matter

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday discharged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor and her family members. According to the court's order, as accessed by Republic TV, there is 'no prima facie evidence' against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the five other accused in the case.

