Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah Chairs J&K Security Meet; PM Modi Visits Kanpur Dehat & More

Inside details of Amit Shah's J&K security meet; relocation of Kashmiri Pandits on agenda

With a key security meeting underway in New Delhi, Republic TV has accessed inside details of the discussion being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the government's stand on the security of Kashmiri pandits in the Valley. As per sources, the government is clear that it will not cower in front of terrorists and has asserted that targeted killings are 'against the idea of India'. Sources have stated that minorities won't be moved to Jammu, but to a safer location like the Headquarters where security can be provided.

PM Modi, President Kovind visit Kanpur Dehat; offer prayers at Pathri Mata Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied President Ram Nath Kovind on his visit to his ancestral village, Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, on Friday, June 3, and offered prayers at the Pathri Mata temple there. Uttar Pradesh Governor Annandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the Prime Minister and President during their visit to the temple. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to his home state starting on June 3, where on the first day, he visited his ancestral village, Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat.

Chinese Visa scam: CBI court dismisses Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

In a big setback for Karti Chidambaram, a Special CBI court on Friday dismissed the Congress MP's anticipatory bail application in the Chinese visa scam. Along with Karti Chidambaram, the Court also dismissed the bail pleas of two other accused - his associate S Bhaskar Raman and Vedanta's Vikas Makharia in the case.

India raps US State Dept Report on Religious Freedom; 'Vote bank Politics being practised'

India on June 3 dismissed the US State Department Report 2021 on religious freedom, and said that New Delhi is a pluralistic society that values religious freedom and human rights. “In our discussion with the US, we have regularly highlighted the issues of concerns in the United States,” said India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Furthermore he added that India has taken a critical note of the US State Department in its annual report to the Congress which alleged that in the year 2021, there were attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout that year.

Moscow in control of nearly 90% of Luhansk: UK MoD as Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 100

Russia now controls nearly 90% of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), British intelligence said as the battle for Kyiv’s independence completed 100 days. In its latest report, the UK Ministry of Defence asserted that following a failed attempt to capture the capital city of Kyiv, Russians recentred their focus on the eastern region of Donbas. Notably, earlier this week, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to make the whole region ‘Ukrainian’.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Latest CCTV footage accessed shows how his killers switched cars

In another major update in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals of the Alto car in which the assailants had fled after murdering Moosewala. In the CCTV footage which has just emerged, there are two cars visible. One car is an SUV which is likely the Mahindra Bolero which did the hit job, and right behind the SUV, there was the Alto car, which was hijacked by the attackers and used by them to escape after the incident. By observing the visuals, it could be said that the cars were most likely switched after the homicide.

J&K: Republic reaches 17-yr-old Dilkhush Kumar's Budgam house; eyewitness details attack

As targetted killings grip the Kashmir valley, Republic reached Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam where 17-year-old migrant labourer Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was brutally shot dead. Republic arrived at Kumar's house in Chadoora village where he was staying along with three other men. On Thursday night, two terrorists barged into the house and fired indiscriminately on the migrant labourers living there.

HM Amit Shah to hold party meet in Punjab over law & order after Sidhu Moosewala's murder

After Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's gruesome murder, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a meeting with the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party unit on Saturday in Chandigarh. The law and order situation of the state is likely to be discussed among the party leaders. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the party office. Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at Sidhu Moosewala's residence amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger against him in the village.

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader's son being probed in gangrape case; BJP, Cong demand action

In a shocking development in Hyderabad, an AIMIM MLA's son is being interrogated for allegedly being involved in the gangrape of a minor. The incident allegedly occurred on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city and the complaint to the effect was filed by the victim's father on May 31. According to the complaint, the MLA's son along with a few other men stepped out with the girl from a pub at 5.30 pm in a luxury car and gangraped her. The car has been confiscated by the Police.

'Mohan Bhagwat should explain statements linked to Gyanvapi row to BJP, RSS': Congress

Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements in connection to the ongoing Gyanvapi row. Alvi asserted that the latter's statement 'Don't look for Shivling in every Masjid' was pointless if that message was not delivered to the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS workers. The leaders of organisations are making strong statements in favour of the Hindu side in the mosque vs temple land dispute, amid claims that a Shivling was found on the premises of the mosque.

