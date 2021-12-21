Top 10 Headlines: Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha; Hindu Woman Abducted In Pak

India Objects To Pakistan's Attempt To Build Bunkers Along LoC, Sends Warning

India on Tuesday raised strong objections to Pakistan's attempts to build bunkers at the LoC. Republic TV has accessed exclusive videos of Pakistan's illegal construction in the Teetwal Village of Kupwara district. In the video, the Indian side can be heard sending a strong warning to the Pakistan Army, asking it to stop the illegal construction or face the consequences.

Read Full Story Here

TMC's Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Winter Session Over Alleged Misconduct

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the ongoing winter session over alleged misconduct and 'unruly behaviour'. The TMC MP had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Tuesday.

Read Full Story Here

Gupkar Alliance Dubs J&K Delimitation Proposal 'divisive'; To Protest In Srinagar On Jan 1

On Tuesday, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration opposed the J&K delimitation commission proposal which envisaged 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the strength of the J&K Assembly will increase from 83 to 90 with Jammu getting 6 new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, shall bag only one extra seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC each.

Read Full Story Here

BJP Expels Gajendra Jha For Announcing Bounty For Cutting Jitan Ram Manjhi's Tongue

Bihar BJP on Tuesday expelled Gajendra Jha from the party for using unparliamentary language against former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. This is after, in a shocking statement, BJP Bihar leader Gajendra Jha had announced a bounty of Rs 11 Lakh for anyone from the ‘Brahmin’ community who can cut the tongue of HAMS leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and bring it before him.

Read Full Story Here

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane Inducts Made In India AERVs Into Corps Of Engineers

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday, December 21, flagged off and inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune. After he flagged off the vehicle, he addressed the event and said, AERVs induction will boost the Indian Army operations, particularly on the western front.

Read Full Story Here

In Pakistan, Violence Against Minority Ensues; Manjinder Sirsa Says 'Hindu Women Not Safe'

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday, December 21, shared a very disturbing video of an incident that took place in Pakistan wherein a young woman can be seen getting dragged by Muslim men on the road. Responding to the horrifying incident, Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to Republic TV and said that daughters and wives of the Minority community are not safe in Pakistan while Prime Minister Imran Khan sits unbothered.

Read Full Story Here

Omicron 3 Times More Transmissble Than Delta Variant; Health Secy Asks For 'containment Action'

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Tuesday, December 21, has sent out a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) warning them against the higher transmissibility of COVID's Omicron variant. In the message to the authorities by Bhushan, he informed that Omicron, which has been labelled 'Variant of Concern' by the Centre, is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant and has urged the states and UTs to implement prompt measures at the grassroot levels to curb the spread of the virus.

Read Full Story Here

Kidambi Srikanth Elated With Silver At BWF World Championships: 'Had My Chances In Final'

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth's dream run in the BWF World Championship 2021 ended after he lost 21-15, 22-20 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the finals. The 28-year old became the first Indian to reach the final after he defeated fellow countryman Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze.

Read Full Story Here

'RRR' Reaches NYC's Times Square; Director SS Rajamouli Calls It 'Roar' Of Jr NTR-Starrer

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has gone global. The film's music has got a special feature at Times Square in New York as it lit up with RRR film poster. In the special feature, 'Music to live by, from an era gone by' could be seen flashing with one of the songs being played in the background. Helmed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2022.

Read Full Story Here

LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop Announced: Check Specifications Of First-ever LG Gaming Laptop

On December 20, 2021, LG Electronics revealed its first gaming laptop in the UltraGear series. The model number of the laptop is 17G90Q and bears a sleek design. The laptop is equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, including Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU. The gaming laptop will come with an aluminium casing, along with the winged UltraGear badge. Keep reading to know more about the LG UltraGear specs and LG UltraGear gaming laptop price.

Read Full Story Here.

Image: Republic World