Top 10 Headlines: India's Big Win At G20; Sameer Wankhede's Family Meets NCSC VC

Piyush Goyal briefs on G20; emphasizes on innovation's role in future of climate & energy

After the conclusion of the two-day-long G20 summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who had accompanied PM Modi to Italy, addressed the media informing of the 'Rome Declaration' adopted by the world leaders. The Summit which took place on October 30 and 31, was centered around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity', focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it saw participation from US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others.

India's big win at G20: Countries commit to sustainable consumption along PM Modi's vision

In a massive win for India in the ongoing G20 Summit, western countries have been forced to recognize their climate change obligations raised by the Indian diplomats, as per sources. Sources further informed that the countries have been asked to work on their obligations towards climate change- including financing the developing world’s green energy plans and cutting on wasteful consumption as the second session of the G20 Summit is underway in Italy's Rome.

India obtains commitment from G20 leaders to boost livelihoods of small & medium farmers

In a big win for India in the G20 summit, sources informed that the country nudged and obtained a commitment from G20 leaders for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. Sources added that the group of twenty's focus will be on the marginalised farmers rather than just the 'fat cats'.

Sameer Wankhede's family meets NCSC vice-chairperson; assured 'they won't be harassed'

Arun Haldar, Vice-Chairman of the NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes), on Sunday visited the residence of the father of Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and assured him and his family members that no one will harass them. The NCSC VC said that an investigation will be done and action will be taken.

CBI makes first arrest in case against Anil Deshmukh; accused sent to 4-day agency custody

Troubles seem to be mounting for Anil Deshmukh as Santosh Shankar Jagtap, an alleged middleman, was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the extortion case lodged against the former Maharashtra Home Minister, as per sources. Sources further informed that Santosh Shankar Jagtap was arrested by the CBI from Thane and was produced before the Magistrate court. The Court has remanded Santosh Shankar Jagtap to 4 days custody of CBI.

Madhya Pradesh Min urges people to 'accept inflation'; claims their income also has grown

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Sunday made a controversial remark on inflation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that people have to accept inflation as their income has been rising.

"Hasn't income of the common man increased? Government can't give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also," Mahendra Singh Sisodia said.

UP CM Yogi offers water from Kabul at Ayodhya Temple sent by Afghan girl; 'Reflects pain'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Sunday and carried out a special task after a request was made by a citizen of Afghanistan. This request was particularly of an Aghan girl who had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Upon CM Yogi's visit to Ayodhya, he visited the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' temple and offered his prayer to Lord Ram.

Punjab CM Channi dons goalie kit, plays hockey with young players at Mohali stadium

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi put on the goalkeeper's attire at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali when he made a surprise visit. The CM interacted with the players present in the stadium for more than an hour and then kitted up to 'comfortably' save a goal attempt by former Indian hockey player Prabhjot Singh. The players present at the stadium called it an 'unforgettable experience' while praising the reflexes of the CM, who is 58 years old now. In a tweet by the CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday, he is seen with some young talented hockey players at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. CM Channi mentioned that the future of hockey lies in the hands of these youngsters. And he was fascinated by their love for the game.

Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP why farmers are troubled if 'following Sardar Patel's footsteps'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party for on one side, reiterating that they follow the footprints of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and on the other side, causing distress to the farmers. On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on Sunday, many BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that 'inspired by Sardar Patel, India was ready to meet all challenges.' Also, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from BJP, Yogi Adityanth, while remembering the freedom fighter, called him a 'well-wisher' of the farmers.

Neeraj Chopra gets Rs 1 crore reward and special jersey from CSK for Tokyo Olympics gold

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday honoured Olympic gold-medalist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra with Rs 1 Crore for his creating history at the Tokyo 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also presented Neeraj Chopra a special jersey with the number 8758 outlined his medal-winning throw of 87.58m. Neeraj Chopra delivered India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years. Not only this, but Chopra also became the only second individual sportsperson to win gold for India; Abhinav Bindra had won the first gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

