Top 10 Headlines: Maharashtra Reports 6 More Cases Of Omicron; Kolkata Civic Polls & More

Punjab Police Denies Sacrilege Attempt In Kapurthala; 'Man Lost His Life Due To A Video'

In a key development, Punjab police on Sunday denied any sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala. Speaking to Republic, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Shri Guru Granth Sahib, concluding that no incident of disrespecting Sikh sentiments has taken place in the Nizampur Gurudwara.

BJP Slams Congress Over Abusive Video; 'Is This Your Idea Of Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday took the case of Congress over an abusive video posted on the official handle of the party. Sharing the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad highlighted that the handle of Congress was encouraging abusive language and action against Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Suvendu Adhikari Demands Cancellation Of Kolkata Civic Polls; Likens CM Mamata To Kim Jong

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday attacked the West Bengal government over incidents of violence during the Kolkata Municipal Election. Demanding the cancellation of elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader called for an end to the dictatorship in the state. He also likened Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Karnataka CM Bommai Says 'No Post Is Permanent', Triggers Speculations Of His Exit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, December 19, in an emotional address said, "Nothing is permanent not even life." Stating that he has remained the same person throughout, Bommai said "positions and power come and go...but I have remained the same Basavaraja Bommai." The Karnataka chief minister's statement has triggered speculations about the possibility of his exit.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena 'betrayed Hindutva' For Power After 2019: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena for betraying Hindutva for power. Recalling the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister said that the BJP and its then ally Shiv Sena had then decided that polls would be fought under Devendra Fadnavis' leadership, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led party compromised with the ideology for the Chief Minister's post.

BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Historic Silver After Losing Finals

India's hopes for a gold in the BWF World Championship 2021 came to an end after its ace Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth’s dream run ended with Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew defeating him 21-15, 22-20 in the final on Sunday, December 19 in Huelva, Spain.

Centre's Move To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Welcomed By Activists

Following the Centre's move to increase the marriage age of women from 18 to 21, several women's rights activists have welcomed the decision while a few stated that this step alone won't empower women, and many more are required concerning the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has approved the decision of increasing the minimum age for marriage.

K Annamalai Says Murder Of Kerala BJP Leader 'a Classic Case Of Constitutional Breakdown'

Amid massive fury over the murder of a BJP worker in Kerala's Alappuzha on Sunday morning, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai said that the saffron party has lost three leaders in the last 60 days. He added that Kerala is facing a constitutional breakdown and demanded the CM's resignation.

Omicron: Maharashtra Reports 6 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant; Total Tally Rises To 54

Six more people have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy. The total Omicron cases stand at 54. Of the total cases, 28 individuals have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

Amit Shah Says 'Centre Will Establish University For Courses On Cooperative Training'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 19, said that a university for courses on cooperative training will be established by the Centre with its colleges in several locations across India. HM Shah on his last day of visit to Maharashtra, said that to expand the cooperative business, a cooperative plan for the next 25 years is necessary.

