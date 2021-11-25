Top 10 Headlines: Param Bir’s Statement After Surrender, Republic Economic Summit On 26th

Republic ‘India Economic Summit 2021’: Date, Schedule, Panels & all you need to know

India is blazing ahead and has its eyes set on becoming a global superpower. And we at Republic believe that this goal is within our reach. The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will put the spotlight on the Indian economy, the journey ahead, the scope, the tremendous potential, and the roadmap for India.

Param Bir’s first post-surrender statement: First appearance after 231 days in hiding

In what may be called the very first response since the time Param Bir Singh went into hiding 231 days back, former Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday said that he joined the investigation as directed by the Supreme Court, and co-operated in the same. Underlining that he has full faith in the judiciary, Param Bir Singh refused to give any further statements or answer any more questions.

Param Bir Singh denied extortion allegations; will be called when required: Mumbai Police

After grilling Param Bir Singh for over 7 hours, Mumbai Police Crime Branch in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Thursday informed that the former Police Commissioner has denied all extortion allegations against him by presenting a different version of the incident. The Police official added that though not called again immediately, Param Bir will be called 'as and when needed.'

Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma, 11 others left as they were unhappy in Oppn, claims Cong MP Pala

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Meghalaya Congress President Vincent Pala on Thursday said that Congress was fully prepared about the MLAs leaving the party as they were unhappy being in the Opposition. He said that 12 MLAs were planning to switch sides for a long time.

"To be in opposition for them, who have always been in the ruling party was quite tough but this is not a big blow for the party...They have betrayed the people of Meghalaya. They have betrayed the people who elected them. I totally believe that this was the personal decision and not for the public," Pala said.

In Punjab, massive ruckus erupts as Captain Amarinder attends Patiala Municipal Corp meet

Massive ruckus took place inside the Patiala Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the voting on the no-confidence motion began against the Congress government over removing incumbent Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu. This happened at a time when former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was attending the Municipal Corporation (MC) meeting.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel says state will become India's renewable energy capital by 2025

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that the state will consolidate its position as the renewable energy (RE) capital of India by 2025. CM Patel who is presently in the National Capital Delhi, was addressing industry leaders in the curtain-raiser event to Virtual Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022.

Noida Airport: Such steps during poll time raise doubts on govt’s intention, says Mayawati

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said such a step at the time of elections has created doubt about the "intention and policy" of the government.

She also said the previous Uttar Pradesh government under her regime had given new dimension to development with Taj International Airport and Ganga Expressway, but the then Congress government at the Centre created obstacles.

Sabarimala jaggery row: Kerala HC asks petitioner 'to understand Halal' before filing plea

A Division Bench of Kerala High Court comprising Justices PG Ajithkumar and Anil Narendran on Wednesday asked the petitioner whether he understands the concept of halal. The petitioner had alleged that spoiled halal-certified jaggery was used for preparing holy offering (prasadam) at Sabarimala Temple.

MoS V Muraleedharan avers Kerala govt unable to ensure justice in domestic abuse deaths

Taking up the case of a 21-year-old law student's suicide, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government over domestic violence deaths in the state, saying that such incidents "expose the inability of Kerala Police" to ensure timely delivery of justice to the people of the state.

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on booster dose of COVID vaccine, timeline of rollout

The Central government has been asked to file an affidavit by Delhi High Court on whether the administration of booster dose of novel coronavirus vaccine is necessary or not. A division bench comprising Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi also asked about the timeline within which the booster dose is proposed to be rolled out.

