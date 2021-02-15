Creating Futuristic Solutions To Combat Water Scarcity With Maithri Aquatech

Our planet consists of 71% water, of which only 2.5% is freshwater. Unfortunately, only 1% of all available freshwater sources are accessible to humanity. Due to rising global temperature, many water bodies have dried out completely. Statistics suggest that a warmer climate causes more water to evaporate from water bodies, with 7% more water for every 1-degree rise in temperature. In India, the increasing water crisis has left a million people without access to clean, potable drinking water. Many environmentalists, social activists, NGOs & water conservationists have been continuously working to reverse the impending water crisis.

Maithri Aquatech is a company with the mission to ease the dependency on scarce water resources and provide water in a sustainable way when required. The company has signed a $200 million MOU with Contec Global to develop an innovative technology called 'Meghdoot.' It works on a principle that harvests the water vapor from the atmosphere to create fresh potable water. 'Meghdoot' provides consumers with 100% microbe-free potable water using the water vapor present in the air. The solution is decentralized, highly scalable, environmentally friendly & meets the WHO & Indian standards' guidelines.

" To address the challenges for drinkable water, Maithri Aquatech has entered an MOU with a London-based Contec Global for the supply of 'Meghdoot air water generators. The MOU is for $200 million and will be executed over three years. Under this MOU, Maithri Aquatech will supply 'Meghdoot' atmospheric water generators using the widespread network of Contec Global to produce clean, safe, drinkable water. It will make not only countries water-secure but also food-secure by using this water in micro-irrigation." says Ramakrishna Mukkavilli, Founder & MD of Maithri Aquatech.

As India moves closer to a zero - water day, organizations like Maithri Aquatech are tirelessly working towards creating alternative & innovative sustainable water solutions to meet the growing population's water needs. Let's pledge to conserve water by taking the Har Ek Boond pledge. Log on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Save water as every drop counts!