Sawan Kanojia & Team Set ‘Jal Chaupals’ To Spread Awareness On Water Conservation

India's current water crisis is a growing issue as lakes, rivers & other water resources have been drying up at an alarming rate, leaving many without access to clean drinking water. With the nation inching closer to a zero-water day, water conservationists, NGOs, environmentalists are striving to reverse India's growing water crisis. As citizens, we ought to practice & promote water conservation among people.

Environment Club is a Meerut-based NGO founded by environmentalist Sawan Kanojia to spread awareness about the growing environmental issues. The NGO focuses on saving water, planting trees, reducing pollution, removing plastic & promoting cleanliness. Under the leadership of Sawan, Environment Club launched a water conservation awareness campaign called 'Paani Ki Baat.' They set up 'Jal Chaupals' in various villages to spread awareness about water conservation & how individuals can help reverse India's water scarcity problem.

"We started 'Paani Ki Baat' campaign on 24th January 2021 to spread awareness about water conservation. We are visiting villages & setting up 'Jal Chaupals' to discuss water conservation methods with the villagers under this campaign. We inform them why they should save water & the steps they can take towards conserving water. We aim to spread maximum awareness among people," says Sawan Kanojia, Founder, Environment Club.

As India moves closer to a zero-water day, Sawan Kanojia & his team are doing their part to promote water conservation among people. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge & be a water hero by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's be water-wise.