Renault At Auto Expo 2020: Say Hello To The Future

Renault At Auto Expo 2020

Watch to know more details about this futuristic automobile at the Auto Expo 2020

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

Renault remained one of the top brands at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo being held in the national capital. Along with revolutionary electric vehicles to futuristic concept cars, Renault is dominating the stage at the Auto Expo 2020. Exhibiting the brand’s futuristic innovation, the breathtaking Renault Symbioz was a major show-stealer.  

Symbioz is Renault’s rendition of the electronic-autonomous concept that comes with a fully connected eco-system. This concept vehicle has 3 driving modes that can changed by just touching the logo or hologram designated on the steering wheels. The Renault Symbioz is designed as an extension to the comfort one has at home.  

 

