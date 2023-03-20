Women Scripting History With Exemplary Work: Republic's Special Coverage On Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, Republic TV in its special segment – "Behind a boss lady", in association with Mother Dairy "Ultimate Dahi", invited women entrepreneurs who have excelled in their field of expertise. The boss ladies discussed the struggles, hardships, and complexities they had to go through to achieve the height of success.

The panel included Author-entrepreneur Koral Dasgupta, founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay Karishma Mehta, Managing Director of Gudmom Sharmila Oswal and founder of India Millet Mission, and CEO and co-founder of Fixderma India Private Limited Shaily Mehrotra.

'If you set your mind to something, you can do it', says Karishma Mehta

Karishma Mehta discussed the experience of beginning Humans of Bombay and taking it ahead and getting it circulated all around social media.

She said, "I started Humans Of Bombay straight out of college. It didn't begin as a company but as a Facebook page. I always wanted to do something that was different. So we document everyday people."

Mehta added, "The initial challenge was to convince people that this is valuable. It is not something tangible, it was just me with a camera asking people about their lives. It was not a proper career trajectory, so it was difficult to convince people, family friends, relatives that this is valuable and could become profitable at some point in time."

She then highlighted her perseverance and said that as the years pass, and if the person stays committed, and sees value in the work, then others see it too. She happily mentioned that today there is a team of 40 people working in her office.

Speaking about entrepreneurship, she said that the skills that are honed in entrepreneurship, are also life skills. She added, "if you set your mind to something, you can do it."

'Kunti is in all of us,' says Koral Dasgupta

Koral Dasgupta, who has authored seven women-oriented books, shared what motivated her to be an author and how she started her journey.

Koral said, "When I started writing, I was pregnant. It was a very different leap of faith and I was never a certified mythologist. It was just a spark in the head and when we hear mythologies it is obvious that will be towards man and the warriors. But in the philosophical narrative, a woman's problem is not just a woman's problem, it is a man's problem too. Kunti is in all of us."

To the budding entrepreneur, Koral said, "There's nothing in the world that you can't do. Having said that, you have to choose your domain and that is the most crucial decision a person has to take. Secondly, overcome your fears."

We are fighting for the nutritional security of the country, says Sharmila Oswal

Sharmila Oswal briefed about her journey and how she was noticed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, "The day when I was born as an unwanted girl child, since then, every day has been a rejection. After all that, the philosophy from ghunghat to harvest, all the accomplishments so far with the great struggles of life and being a proud daughter of the soil, the milletpreneur, empowering the farmers of our country, creating sustainable livelihoods for them and the most appealing thing to me, the trigger came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed our work. A soldier is fighting for the security of the nation, we are fighting for the nutritional security of the country."

To empower women, Oswal said that women must be given the responsibility to own a business and they could achieve anything. She also lauded women saying "our Annapurna does not need any empowerment. She is very empowered."

You need a good mentor in your journey, says Shaily Mehrotra

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder of Fixderma India Private Limited, who has a professional experience of two decades in sales and marketing have played a crucial role in changing the face and approach of the Indian skincare industry. She explained how mentorship helped her in her entrepreneurial journey.

Mehrotra said, "In any individual's journey, you need a good mentor and in my case, I was lucky to have my husband to guide me in the beginning. It gets easy to sail through since you are not aware of all the nuances of the business. So you need some kind of hand-holding and some kind of guidance.

