IPL 2021, PBKS Vs KKR Match Highlights: Morgan's Knock Leads KKR To 5-wicket Win Vs PBKS

Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3



Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.😳🤩https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/mVVB4bFY2N