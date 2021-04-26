Last Updated:

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs KKR Match Highlights: Morgan's Knock Leads KKR To 5-wicket Win Vs PBKS

After disappointing performances in the last four outings, Eoin Morgan-led side KKR will look to bounce back in their next league game against KL Rahul-led team PBKS at Ahmedabad

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PTI/IPLT20
23:07 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik finishes off in a style, KKR defeat PBKS by 5 wickets

KKR 126/5 (16.4)

23:02 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Eoin Morgan playing captain's knock

KKR 115/5 (16)

 

22:59 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Ravi Bishnoi ends his economical spell

KKR 103/5 (15.2)

 

22:58 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: When Russell blocked a fiery Yorker of Mohammed Shami

KKR 102/5 (15)

 

22:54 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Arshdeep's bullet-throw runs-out Russell

KKR 98/5 (14.1)

 

22:50 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Russell looking to finish the game in a hurry

KKR 97/4 (13.5)

  

22:43 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Harsha Bhogle lauds first 4 overs of Punjab

KKR 91/4 (13)

  

22:37 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Netizens laud Rahul Tripathi for his outstanding outing in the field

KKR 84/4 (11.4)

  

22:33 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Hooda gets the breakthrough, Tripathi departs

KKR 83/4 (11)

  

22:30 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Tripathi takes charge on Jordan

KKR 81/3 (10.2)

  

22:25 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Netizens try to decode the coded message sent to Morgan

KKR 70/3 (9.2)

  

22:21 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Morgan-Tripathi stitch 50 runs partnership off 36 balls

KKR 68/3 (9)

  

22:20 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Tripathi-Morgan taking the game away from Punjab Kings

KKR 66/3 (8.4)

  

22:13 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Bishnoi bowls tight first over, gives away only 3 runs

Ravi Bishnoi bowls back-to-back googly to Morgan and gave away only 3 runs in his 1st over. 

KKR 50/3 (7.1)

  

22:04 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Bishnoi miss-field twice, Morgan-Tripathi start counter-attack

KKR 42/3 (5.3)

  

21:59 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Netizens laud Ravi Bishnoi's brilliant catch

KKR 33/3 (4.5)

  

21:57 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Picture Perfect Catch of Ravi Bishnoi

KKR 27/3 (4.1)

  

21:54 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Gayle pulls out a brilliant direct-hit, Tripathi survives

KKR 23/3 (3.4)

  

21:50 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Bishnoi pulls a stunner, Narine departs on duck

KKR 17/3 (3)

  

21:47 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Punjab off to an ideal start

KKR 16/2 (2.4)

  

21:43 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Shami gets his 1st wicket, Gill departs

KKR 10/2 (1.5)

  

21:36 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Henriques draws first blood for Punjab, Rana goes on a golden duck

KKR 5/1 (0.4)

  

21:21 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Innings break fixtures

 

21:20 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata bowlers choke Punjab on 123 in 20 overs

PBKS 123/9 (20)

 

pointer
21:15 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Prasidh Krishna gets his 3rd wicket, dismisses Jordan on 30

PBKS 122/9 (19.5)

 

pointer
21:14 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Jordan smacks 2 sixes in first 3 balls off Prasidh Krishna

PBKS 121/9 (19.4)

 

pointer
21:10 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Jordan looks to get valuable run sin death overs

PBKS 109/8 (19)

 

pointer
21:07 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Pat Cummins gets his 2nd wicket, Bishnoi departs

PBKS 102/8 (18.3)

 

pointer
21:04 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Relive Tripathi's tumbling catch

PBKS 98/7 (18)

 

pointer
21:02 IST, April 26th 2021
PBKS vs KKR: Shahrukh Khan departs, Krishna gets his 2nd wicket

PBKS 96/7 (17.3)

 

