IPL 2021, PBKS Vs KKR Match Highlights: Morgan's Knock Leads KKR To 5-wicket Win Vs PBKS

Quick links:
2⃣ MORE POINTS ON THE BOARD 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
KKR 126/5 (16.4)
Final 5⃣ overs to go with the Captain and Vice-Captain out in the middle.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
2⃣2⃣ to win!#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
KKR 115/5 (16)
4-0-19-0 & a fantastic catch👏— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi with another stellar show 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
KKR 103/5 (15.2)
Uh-oh— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
Russell is run-out for 10 and #PBKS are back
Morgan is batting on 31.
26 needed from 35 balls. https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gnZ9IC2Wrg
KKR 102/5 (15)
#KKR are 5⃣ down.— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
What do you think, another last-over thriller?#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
KKR 98/5 (14.1)
Match 21. 13.4: C Jordan to A Russell, 4 runs, 96/4 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
KKR 97/4 (13.5)
We've had a catch off a full toss, the catch of the tournament, a run-out where the batsman starts walking only to discover he was in.....all in 4 overs!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2021
KKR 91/4 (13)
Every cricket team in this world deserves a Rahul Tripathi.— Himanshu Sharma (@iamhimanshu99) April 26, 2021
The most selfless cricketer I've ever seen.
Be it batting or fielding, always gives more than 100%.
A true sportsman. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JPtIu56KJ8
No one Hypes Rahul tripathi— Anirban mishra (@Anirban00267700) April 26, 2021
Selfless player, excellent fielder
Best batsman of KKR this year
Only one man in the top order deserves a place and it’s rahul tripathi. Atleast thoda intent toh dikhata hai when he’s on field— Khan (@ShahsFanboy) April 26, 2021
KKR 84/4 (11.4)
Another great catch from SRK 😍— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Hooda breaks the stand as Tripathi walks back 💪#KKR - 83/4 (11)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
KKR 83/4 (11)
76/3 at the halfway point!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
How good is @tripathirahul52's strokeplay when he gets going? 😍#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
KKR 81/3 (10.2)
KKR'S team analyst is showing coded message "54" from the dogout to the team.— Anish Kumar Sahoo (@Anishkumarsahoo) April 26, 2021
Do not know what's that message means? #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKR
Nathan Leamon from Dugout 🧐#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/GZ6Ivs03Ap— Ashutosh Nevse 🎩 (@Heisenberg298) April 26, 2021
Why is the KKR dugout playing Housie??? #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR— Ujwal (@ujwalm14) April 26, 2021
KKR 70/3 (9.2)
5⃣0⃣ runs up for the 4th wicket so far 💪— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
Let's keep this up, gents. #PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/AeylB0jjOw
KKR 68/3 (9)
Match 21. 8.3: R Bishnoi to R Tripathi, 4 runs, 65/3 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
Match 21. 7.6: C Jordan to E Morgan, 4 runs, 59/3 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
KKR 66/3 (8.4)
Ravi Bishnoi bowls back-to-back googly to Morgan and gave away only 3 runs in his 1st over.
KKR 50/3 (7.1)
4⃣ overs gone #KKR - 27/3.— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
How thankful are all of us for THAT @tripathirahul52 dive? #PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 https://t.co/lsURhORmHw
KKR 42/3 (5.3)
Catch of the season by Ravi Bishnoi. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/RAvGthMS5b— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021
Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75— Anurag ☮️😷 (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi! One of the greatest catches.. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 26, 2021
Ravindra Jadeja!— Shekhar Singh (@fantasyfreakk) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi!
If hour name starts with Ravi and you play cricket, you will do extraordinary!
KKR 33/3 (4.5)
Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.😳🤩https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/mVVB4bFY2N
KKR 27/3 (4.1)
Direct-hit from the #UniverseBoss 🎯🎯— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
🔝 effort from Chris Gayle 🔥#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR
KKR 23/3 (3.4)
SU-0⃣ NARINE 😅— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Ravi BishNOICE 🔥😍#KKR - 17/3 (3)#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR
KKR 17/3 (3)
Just the start @PunjabKingsIPL wanted!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
Both @Mozzie21 and @MdShami11 strike in their first over. Openers Rana and Gill are back in the dugout. https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/BPgIi9KtEF
KKR 16/2 (2.4)
Shami bhai strikesssssss! 🕺— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Shubh shurvaat, sadde lai as Gill is adjudged LBW! 😄😄#KKR - 9/2 (1.5)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
KKR 10/2 (1.5)
Moises Henriques to start with the new ball...— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 26, 2021
Let's pick some quick scalps, boys 🤞#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvKKR
Match 21. 0.4: WICKET! N Rana (0) is out, c Shahrukh Khan b Moises Henriques, 5/1 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
KKR 5/1 (0.4)
Innings Break: @CJordan 30 (18) provides the much-needed push as #PBKS score 123-9 in 20 overs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
It has been a disciplined bowling performance from #KKR👏🏾@prasidh43 takes 3/30
🔗https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/PihUxGbuDJ
𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗛𝗢𝗧 performance with the ball 🔥#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Qk6A05DFSP— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
PBKS 123/9 (20)
Done him with the slower one! 😌 @prasidh43— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
PBKS 122/9 (19.5)
Match 21. 19.3: P Krishna to C Jordan, 6 runs, 121/8 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
PBKS 121/9 (19.4)
Match 21. 18.4: P Cummins to C Jordan, 6 runs, 108/8 https://t.co/mtUBCs95oL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
PBKS 109/8 (19)
Busy hands tonight, @Eoin16 👐#CarnageCummins gets his second of the night!#PBKSvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ZgtDp41e75— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
PBKS 102/8 (18.3)
Wow @tripathirahul52 that was outstanding! 🔥#VIVOIPL #PBKSvKKR @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/NBZjKPMFZi— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
PBKS 98/7 (18)
c Morgan b Prasidh, yet again 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021
PBKS 96/7 (17.3)