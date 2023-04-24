Last Updated:

From IPL 2023 To Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

From IPL 2023 to Arsenal vs Manchester City in Premier League, here's a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held this week across the world.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2023, Arsenal vs Manchester City

The sporting world is all set to witness an exciting week of action, including the Indian Premier League 2023, the Premier League, the Hero Super Cup, and Formula 1.  The week begins with the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 game on Monday, before Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Odisha FC in the Hero Super Cup final. While Manchester City clash against Arsenal in the Premier League, in a bid to climb to the top of the standings, the Round 4 of the F1 2023 season will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will headline the main event of the UFC Fight Night on Sunday. At the same time, basketball fans will also witness another exciting week of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the week, here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 30. 

Cricket

Indian Premier League 2023:

  • Match 34 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 24th April, 7:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  • Match 35 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 25th April, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match 36 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 26th April, 7:30 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Match 37 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 27th April, 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • Match 38 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 28th April, 7:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  • Match 39 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 29th April, 3:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Match 40 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 29th April, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Match 41 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 30th April, 3:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • Match 42 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 30th April, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Football 

Super Cup 2023 final:

  • FC Bengaluru vs Odisha - April 25

Premier League 2022-23:

  • Manchester City vs Arsenal - April 27
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - April 28
  • Manchester United vs Aston Villa - April 30

LaLiga 2022-23:

  • Real Madrid vs Girona - April 24
  • Real Madrid vs Almeria - April 29
  • Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona - April 27
  • Barcelona vs Real Betis - April 30

Saudi Pro League:

  • Al Nassr vs Al Raed - April 29

Ligue 1 2022-23:

  • PSG vs Lorient - April 30

Basketball

2023 NBA Playoffs:

  • Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - April 25, 5:00 AM IST
  • LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies - April 25, 7:30 AM IST
  • Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - April 26, 5:00 AM IST
  • Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - April 26, 6:30 AM IST
  • Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - April 26, 7:30 AM IST
  • Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings - April 28
  • LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies - April 28
  • Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - April 28
  • New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - April 28
  • Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - April 29
  • Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - April 29
  • Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - April 29
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers - April 30
  • Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - April 30
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - April 30
  • Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks -  April 30 

Others

  • WWE Monday Night Raw - April 25
  • F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 - April 30
  • WWE Friday Night SmackDown - April 29
  • UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon - April 30
