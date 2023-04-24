From IPL 2023 To Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world is all set to witness an exciting week of action, including the Indian Premier League 2023, the Premier League, the Hero Super Cup, and Formula 1. The week begins with the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 game on Monday, before Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Odisha FC in the Hero Super Cup final. While Manchester City clash against Arsenal in the Premier League, in a bid to climb to the top of the standings, the Round 4 of the F1 2023 season will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will headline the main event of the UFC Fight Night on Sunday. At the same time, basketball fans will also witness another exciting week of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the week, here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 30.

Cricket

Indian Premier League 2023:

Football

Super Cup 2023 final:

FC Bengaluru vs Odisha - April 25

Premier League 2022-23:

Manchester City vs Arsenal - April 27

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - April 28

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - April 30

LaLiga 2022-23:

Real Madrid vs Girona - April 24

Real Madrid vs Almeria - April 29

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona - April 27

Barcelona vs Real Betis - April 30

Saudi Pro League:

Al Nassr vs Al Raed - April 29

Ligue 1 2022-23:

PSG vs Lorient - April 30

Basketball

2023 NBA Playoffs:

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - April 25, 5:00 AM IST

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies - April 25, 7:30 AM IST

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - April 26, 5:00 AM IST

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - April 26, 6:30 AM IST

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - April 26, 7:30 AM IST

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings - April 28

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies - April 28

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - April 28

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - April 28

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - April 29

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - April 29

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - April 29

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers - April 30

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - April 30

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - April 30

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks - April 30

Others