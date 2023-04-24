From IPL 2023 To Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Check Out Top Sporting Events Of This Week

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP
The sporting world is all set to witness an exciting week of action, including the Indian Premier League 2023, the Premier League, the Hero Super Cup, and Formula 1. The week begins with the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 game on Monday, before Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Odisha FC in the Hero Super Cup final. While Manchester City clash against Arsenal in the Premier League, in a bid to climb to the top of the standings, the Round 4 of the F1 2023 season will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon will headline the main event of the UFC Fight Night on Sunday. At the same time, basketball fans will also witness another exciting week of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the week, here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to be held from April 24 to April 30.
ALSO READ | SRH Vs DC Today Match IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Look To Regain Winning Momentum At Home
ALSO READ | No Need For Champions League Heroics For Real Madrid This Time