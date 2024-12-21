India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch The U19 Women's Asia Cup Final LIVE on TV & Online?

India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the Women's ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup summit clash The U19 Indian Women's side, led by Niki Prasad, have remained unbeaten in the competition and are the chart toppers in their group. They also reached in the top of the Super Fours. It will be the repeat of the men's U19 men's Asia Cup Final, in which the Bangla Tigresses emerged victorious. India will look for a clean sweep in the competition, while Bangladesh will look to continue their heroics the way the men's side did. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details for the competition.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Know All The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Telecast Details

When Will The India vs Bangladesh Women's U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Take Place?

The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup Final match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The match will take place from 07:00 AM IST, while the toss will happen from 06:30 AM IST.

Where Will The India vs Bangladesh Women's U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Take Place?

The ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup Final match between India and Bangladesh will take place at The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

How To Watch The India vs Bangladesh Women's U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup Final match between India and Bangladesh live on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The India vs Bangladesh Women's U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup Final match between India and Bangladesh live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD.

India vs Bangladesh, U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024: Final Squads

India Women U19: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S