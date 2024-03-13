Videos
Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:07 AM IST
Baloch Activists Raise 'Anti-Pakistan' Slogans At UNHRC In Geneva
The Baloch National Movement organized an ‘anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC headquarters in Geneva on March 12 Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch who were forcibly picked by Pakistani agencies.
The Baloch National Movement organized an ‘anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC headquarters in Geneva on March 12 Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch who were forcibly picked by Pakistani agencies.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:07 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.