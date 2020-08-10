Last Updated:

Distressing Pictures: In Indian Ocean, Mauritius Struggles To Combat Calamitous Oil Spill

Mauritius was left devastated and in a state of an environmental emergency after a Japanese bulk carrier ship ran aground and led to a tragic oil spill.

Indian Ocean island nation Mauritius was struck by a tragedy on August 9, when tonnes of oil spilled into the ocean from a bulk carrier ship. 

These photos show the oil spilling into the Indian ocean which forced Mauritius to declare a state of environmental emergency. 

The Japanese ship started leaking oil when it ran aground offshore and caused ecological damage.

The Japanese bulk carrier ship, MV Wakashio, ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. 

The Japanese ship, MV Wakashio was carrying 4 tons of cargo out of which almost 1 ton of oil has already leaked into the ocean.

This oil leak could lead to immense damage to the coral reefs and wildlife in and around Mauritius.

The residents of the country started doing their bit to prevent the oil from further damage as it reaches the shore. 

This oil spill has turned into an ecological disaster and the citizens of Mauritius are trying to remove the oil from the shallow water area by using drums. 

People of Mauritius have started making floating booms by stuffing fabric with sugar cane leaves and straw to soak up the oil.

The Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space of the European commission shared satellite images of the oil spill from Sentinel 2

