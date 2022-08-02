Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit LIVE: US Speaker Expected To Land Shortly, Security Beefed Up

Quick links:
Image: AP
As per Taiwanese media reports, China is on alert as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Malaysia on Tuesday and may head to Taiwan ignoring its warnings of a resolute response if she visited the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory. Travelling by US Air Force jet, Pelosi on a tour of Asia, left Malaysia and was expected to land at the Taiwanese capital Taipei around 2220 hrs local time.
️As per the latest update, eight F15 fighter jets and 5 tanker aircraft have reportedly left the US base in Okinawa, Japan.
Amid escalating tensions with China, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight is expected to reach Taiwan shortly. She is expected to land at 7:50 PM IST, as per PTI.
Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, a building at Taipei airport reflects - 'Thank You. Taiwan Loves US. Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan'.
Ahead of her expected visit to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted an image of her meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
Our delegation met with Malaysian Prime Minister @IsmailSabri60 and Foreign Minister @saifuddinabd.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022
Our discussions focused on shared priorities including advancing security and stability in the region, strengthening economic ties, and addressing the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/oNeiCACIzQ
As per local media, unverified footage uploaded to Chinese social media appears to show ICBMs, multiple-troop carriers and other military hardware in and around Fujian province, some 125 kilometres (78 miles) from Taiwan.
Source: Local media
On the beaches of Fujian, the closest Chinese province to Taiwan, military equipment and PLA troops are being deployed.
Source: Sputnik
In an official press brief, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "If the US continues to go astray, we will take strong and resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty and security interests." China said it was "closely" monitoring Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
The Red carpet was rolled out at the Legislative Yuan building in Taipei as Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening.
Source: Sputnik
Chinese military aircraft are flying near Taiwan's air defence zone. Local media reports that Taiwanese Mirage fighters are also patrolling the sky over the island. Chinese Army also installed its DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles near Taiwan.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stepped up its security measures on Tuesday, after it received a bomb threat, amid reports of an imminent visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
The Aviation Police Bureau said it has assigned a special team to tighten airport security and ensure flight safety, in the wake of a threat that three explosive devices would be placed in the airport.
Source : CNA (TAIWAN STATE MEDIA)
Taiwan’s Presidential Office just confirmed that at around 17:15 local time, the Presidential Office’s website was hit by an overseas DDoS attack. The attack traffic was 200 times that of a normal day, causing the official website to be down for 20 minutes.