Last Updated:

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit LIVE: US Speaker Expected To Land Shortly, Security Beefed Up

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia on Tuesday and is expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation left from a Malaysian air force base after a brief stopover that included a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, an official said.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
China

Image: AP

pointer
19:16 IST, August 2nd 2022
China on alert as Pelosi expected to reach Taiwan shortly

As per Taiwanese media reports, China is on alert as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Malaysia on Tuesday and may head to Taiwan ignoring its warnings of a resolute response if she visited the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own territory. Travelling by US Air Force jet, Pelosi on a tour of Asia, left Malaysia and was expected to land at the Taiwanese capital Taipei around 2220 hrs local time.

pointer
19:08 IST, August 2nd 2022
️Eight F15 fighter jets and 5 tanker aircraft leave US base in Japan's Okinawa: Report

️As per the latest update, eight F15 fighter jets and 5 tanker aircraft have reportedly left the US base in Okinawa, Japan.

 

pointer
19:02 IST, August 2nd 2022
Nancy Pelosi's flight expected to land in Taiwan shortly

Amid escalating tensions with China, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight is expected to reach Taiwan shortly. She is expected to land at 7:50 PM IST, as per PTI. 

 

 

pointer
18:45 IST, August 2nd 2022
Taipei airport building reflects - 'Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan'

Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, a building at Taipei airport reflects - 'Thank You. Taiwan Loves US. Speaker Pelosi, welcome to Taiwan'.

 

pointer
18:40 IST, August 2nd 2022
Nancy Pelosi tweets image of meeting with Malaysian PM ahead of expected Taiwan visit

Ahead of her expected visit to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted an image of her meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister and ​​Foreign Minister. 

 

pointer
18:35 IST, August 2nd 2022
️Chinese Military Hardware ‘Moves into Position' Ahead of Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan

As per local media, unverified footage uploaded to Chinese social media appears to show ICBMs, multiple-troop carriers and other military hardware in and around Fujian province, some 125 kilometres (78 miles) from Taiwan.

 

Source: Local media

pointer
18:20 IST, August 2nd 2022
Military equipment and PLA troops deployed on Fujian beaches ahead of Pelosi's expected visit

On the beaches of Fujian, the closest Chinese province to Taiwan,  military equipment and PLA troops are being deployed.

 

Source: Sputnik

pointer
18:14 IST, August 2nd 2022
China says it is "closely" monitoring Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

In an official press brief, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "If the US continues to go astray, we will take strong and resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty and security interests." China said it was "closely" monitoring Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

pointer
18:08 IST, August 2nd 2022
Preparations at Legislative Yuan building in Taipei as Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive

The Red carpet was rolled out at the Legislative Yuan building in Taipei as Nancy Pelosi is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening.

Source: Sputnik

pointer
18:06 IST, August 2nd 2022
Chinese military aircraft fly near Taiwan's air defence zone; installs DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles

Chinese military aircraft are flying near Taiwan's air defence zone. Local media reports that Taiwanese Mirage fighters are also patrolling the sky over the island. Chinese Army also installed its DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles near Taiwan.

pointer
18:01 IST, August 2nd 2022
Taiwan airport tightens security due to bomb threat ahead of Pelosi's expected visit

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stepped up its security measures on Tuesday, after it received a bomb threat, amid reports of an imminent visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

The Aviation Police Bureau said it has assigned a special team to tighten airport security and ensure flight safety, in the wake of a threat that three explosive devices would be placed in the airport.

Source : CNA (TAIWAN STATE MEDIA)

pointer
18:00 IST, August 2nd 2022
Taiwan reports overseas cyber attack ahead of Nancy Pelosi's planned visit

Taiwan’s Presidential Office just confirmed that at around 17:15 local time, the Presidential Office’s website was hit by an overseas DDoS attack. The attack traffic was 200 times that of a normal day, causing the official website to be down for 20 minutes. 

COMMENT