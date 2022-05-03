PM Modi, Denmark PM Frederiksen Issue Joint Statement As Talks Conclude With MoU Exchanges

India and Denmark on May 3 exchanged Letters of Intent and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen. With a vow of cooperation in numerous fields, the two countries made the aforesaid exchanges after the Indian Prime Minister met his Denmark counterpart on the second day of his Europe visit.

PM Modi elaborates on co-operation between India & Denmark

PM Modi, speaking about the India-Demark relationship at a joint media interaction with Frederiksen, said, "During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership. I am delighted that in various areas, especially in renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management, there has been important development.''

More than 200 Danish companies in India are working in different sectors, like shipping, consultancy, and food-processing. These companies are benefiting from an increased ease of doing business and economic reforms in India. In India, in the infrastructure, and the Green industries, there is a lot of opportunity for the companies."

"Today, we also discussed India-EU relationship, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine among other bilateral and global issues, PM Modi said, adding, "We hope that the discussion and negotiations on India-EU free trade agreement will be completed soon. We stressed on the ensurity of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. In Ukraine, in the present situation, for ceasefire in the war with Russia, and immediate resolution of the conflicting issues, called for resorting to discussions and negotiations.''

Having listed down the many areas of discussion and agreement, the Indian PM said to his Denmark counterpart, "I am hopeful that under you, India-Denmark relationship will reach new heights."

Denmark PM Frederiksen credits 'shared values' for co-operation

Taking over the dias, Frederiksen highlighted how Denmark and India are moving fast in transforming Green Strategic Partnership into some concrete results. "Indian govt has high ambitions for the green transition. I am proud that Danish solutions play a key role in realising these important ambitions," Frederiksen said.

The Denmark PM also listed down co-operation leading to devlopment in various areas like health, ports, shipping, circular economy among others, and said, "We share many values. We are two democratic nations, we both believe in a rule-based international system. In times such as these, we need to build an even stronger bridge between us."

The Denmark PM also threw light on the discussion of Ukraine between India and Denmark as close partners, and said, "Denmark and the entire European Union strongly condemn Russia's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. My message is very clear - Putin has to stop this war and end the killings. I hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion."

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi