The chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee spoke to Republic Media Network on Thursday and said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has mild symptoms and that the infected person does not suffer from loss of smell or taste.

"If you want to know if it's Omicron, if you can't distinguish it from the Delta variant with the symptoms, you can go with a PCR test. But you can tell with the symptoms," Dr Coetzee said.

When asked about how Omicron symptoms are different from the Delta variant, Dr Coetzee said, "Delta variant will give you loss of smell and loss of taste with the blocked and stuffy nose, fever, elevated pulse rate and lower than normal oxygen, whereas in Omicron oxygen stays normal, very very slight increase in pulse rate if any, no loss of smell, only scratchy throat and generally not feeling well for a day."

Omicron symptoms (According to Dr Coetzee)

Oxygen level stays normal

Very slight increase in pulse rate if any

No loss of taste or smell

Scratchy throat

Illness for a day

India reports two Omicron cases

India on Thursday reported two cases of the Omicron variant, both from Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry informed. The cases were detected through genome sequencing efforts of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

"There is no need to panic about Omicron detection, but awareness is absolutely essential; Need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings," the government said.

Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Health Ministry, informed that both the cases have mild symptoms. One of the COVID-19 positive persons is a South African national while another is a doctor without travel history.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said that the doctor was found positive after he had COVID symptoms. "His CT levels were low. Samples were sent for genomic sequencing and confirmed Omicron," he said.

Following which contact tracing was done and five people were isolated. "The doctor was discharged. He has been admitted to the hospital now because his contacts tested positive," Dr. Sudhakar added.

