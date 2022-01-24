UAE Retaliates To 2 Ballistic Missiles Launched By Houthis, Destroys Launcher In Al-Jawf

Shortly after the launcher fired two ballistic rockets towards the Emirati capital, the UAE Ministry of Defence has released retaliation footage featuring a strike by the F-16 jets in Al-Jawf. The video released by the Ministry of Defence showed an F-16 striking the ballistic missile launcher used in the Abu Dhabi attack. According to the statement released by MOD UAE, it has identified the site as being near Al-Jawf, a Yemeni province around 1,400 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi.

"OD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems," read the statement released by MOD UAE on Twitter.

MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached. pic.twitter.com/laFEq3qqLm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

It is worth mentioning the retaliation from UAE came nearly a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot. According to the statement released by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, they had targeted both airport and fuel depot. The attack had killed three people including, two Indian nationals and a Pakistani citizen and wounded six others.

Later in a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei claimed the attack and said that the rebels targeted the UAE with both Zulfiqar ballistic missiles and drones. In the statement, the spokesperson warned they would continue the attack on UAE "as long as attacks on the Yemeni people continue." "We warn foreign companies and investors to leave the Emirates! This has become an unsafe country!" AP quoted Sarei as saying during the televised address.

US issues warnings to their citizens living in UAE

Notably, the fight between Saudi Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition intensified in the recent days after UAE unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, that killed more than 80 people and disrupted the internet services in the country. Meanwhile, speaking about today's retaliation, UAE Defense Ministry said that the Emirates "is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks."

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi issued a security alert to Americans living in the UAE, warning them to “maintain a high level of security awareness.” The alert included instructions on how to cope with missile attacks, something unheard-of previously in the UAE, a tourist destination home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and its long-haul carrier Emirates, reported AP.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Twitter/@modgovae