7 Pak Army Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack Near Afghan Border; PM Sharif Vows Revenge

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a military media wing of Pakistan reported that seven Pakistani army soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on Friday.

The terrorists ambushed a military convoy on Friday that was near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Isham, North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, killing seven Pakistani army soldiers. As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani troops also initiated a prompt action against the sudden terror attack and killed four terrorists. It also reported that a clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted to the killing of seven army soldiers and said that their martyrdom will not go in vain. "We will continue to defeat terrorism and protect our soil," he said in his tweet on Friday.

The martyrdom of our seven jawans in North Waziristan will not be in vain, make no mistake about it, we will hunt down those responsible. These brave martyrs will continue to inspire us and we will continue to defeat terrorism and protect our soil. pic.twitter.com/DXFiAy4quG — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 15, 2022

105 Pakistani Army personnel killed in last three months

The ISPR reported that a total of 105 army personnel lost their lives in such terrorist attacks in the first three months of this year including 97 soldiers and army officers. However, in the corresponding period of attacks, 128 terrorists were killed and 270 have been arrested, said the Directorate of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

It is pertinent to mention that the area where the ambush happened is a sensitive area because of its proximity to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Also, this attack comes amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan after Imran Khan was booted out of Prime Ministership.

It is worth mentioning Pakistan shares a nearly 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan. Though Islamabad has been claiming that it has fenced most of the border areas, it has been a contentious issue.