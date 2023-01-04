Another Hate Crime Against Hindus In Pakistan; Man Murdered For Trying To Save Sister

In another case of injustice against minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu man was killed by a mob who was trying to abduct his sister. The victim Lallu Kachi, 35, was beaten to death.

His sister, Lalli Kachi, was abducted and forcefully married. The incident was reported on December 31, 2022. An FIR (First Information Report) was registered on January 2. The accused, including a policeman, are still roaming free.

The incident is from Kunti in Sindh's Umerkot district. The mother of the victim said that her son and daughter were kidnapped in front of her by one Abdullah Khoso and his accomplices. She said that her son was thrown off the car in a serious condition following which he passed away.

The whereabouts of Lalli Kachi are unknown. Videos and images of Lallu, who was seriously injured, are being widely shared on the social media platform by Sindh Hindu activists and journalists.

Brutal killing of Hindu woman in Sindh

This development comes a week after the murder of a 44-year-old Hindu woman in Pakistan's Sindh province. Daya Bheel's mutilated body was found in a mustard field in Sinjhiro village on December 27, triggering terror and fear amongst the minority Hindu community.

Her body was discovered by her son Soomar when was searching for her in the mustard field. "What is agonising for us (family) is the manner in which she was killed," he said.

"When my mother didn't return, we went out to search for her and after hours of search, we found her mutilated body in the field," he added.

The recent incidents have sparked an outcry amongst the Hindu community, who staged demonstrations demanding prompt police action.

Hindus are the biggest minority community in Pakistan. About 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

