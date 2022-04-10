After Imran Khan's exit as Pakistan Prime Minister, Javed Badar, former advisor to Imran Khan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and asserted that Pakistan has become independent again. Badar alleged that the former PM tried for a military coup but the military did not listen to him. He further mentioned that the Army has distanced itself from Imran as he has defamed the army more than anyone.

This came after Imran Khan lost the midnight no-trust vote at the Pakistan National Assembly and was ousted from power.

Speaking to Republic about Imran Khan's removal as Pakistan PM, Javed Badar said, "Pakistan gained independence in 1947 and the country again became independent yesterday".

He went on to criticise Imran Khan's rule and mentioned that Khan has never eaten from his money so he is unaware of people's problems.

Blaming the former PM for the destruction of Pakistan, Badar stated, "This man has gone but he will try to be back".

Referring to Imran's appreciation of India's independent foreign policy, Javed stated, "Imran came to power criticising India, now he has become fond of India".

Alleging Imran as the reason for Pakistan to lose its relations with all the countries, Badar stated, "Saudi Arabia is our close ally. 20-25 lakh people from Pak working in Saudi. He has killed all relations with all nations".

Former advisor to Imran Khan told Republic that the people of Pakistan hate Imran Khan but the coming government must take the huge responsibility of serving the nation.

Further responding to claims of Pakistan leaders supporting Ukraine against its war with Russia, Javed said, "These are just political talks".

Khan removed as Pakistan PM

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties- secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister, on what was a dramatic night in the Pakistan National Assembly, with multiple adjournments of the Lower House.

In the history of Pakistan, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister to lose a no-trust vote. Putting an end to a dramatic week, Imran Khan was successfully removed as PM. Opposition groups in Pakistan's Parliament had filed a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

In the latest update, the Joint Opposition has formally nominated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan.

(Image: Republic)