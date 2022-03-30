Imran Khan Says No-trust Motion A 'foreign Imported Crisis'; Vows To Expose Conspiracy

As the no-trust vote against the PTI government inches closer, Prime Minister Imran Khan made yet another desperate appeal on Wednesday, asking the MNAs to not fall for the "international conspiracy designed to derail Pakistan."

Repeating his conspiracy charge, Khan, who may be ousted on April 4, alleged that the no-confidence motion was a foreign imported crisis. He claimed to have documents or a letter to prove that the no-trust vote was a plot to topple his government from abroad.

"A political crisis is not new for democracies, but the no-confidence vote is a foreign imported crisis," Imran Khan said. "Pakistan is getting controlled on an international call against our national interest. Outsiders are not happy with Pakistan doing well under our government. This is a conspiracy," he alleged.

The PM further said, "I have a document and I will share it with senior journalists. I will share this document today with top Pakistan journalists and it will expose the international conspiracy against me."

Earlier too, Imran Khan had made similar claims, attempting to save his face from a no-confidence vote, that is likely to show him the door.

"Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest," Khan said, during his mega rally in Islamabad last week, as per Dawn.

In a desperate attempt to save his seat, the PM urged TV anchors to invite economic experts on their shows and conduct a comparison of his government's performance with the previous ones.

Imran Khan's PTI loses majority

Earlier today, Imran Khan received a massive blow as the ruling PTI lost the majority after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM). MQM announced it has struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote.

As PTI secured only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival was dependent on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and two Independents.