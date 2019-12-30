Pakistan Minister Wants 'someone Like' Hitler In Charge; Envisions Parallel In Imran Khan

A Pakistani leader has on-camera said that he admires Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler and that he sees traits of the tyrant in PM Imran Khan. During an interview with a private news channel, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Punjab Information and Culture Minister, said, "I like the fact that Hitler cared about his nation more than anything. The best thing I like about him is that he revived Germany after the devastation that the country underwent after the First World War."

Traits of Hitler in Imran Khan

"I agree that the atrocities against Jews, socialists and others were wrong. But I want someone like that here; see Imran Khan also talks about the revival of Pakistan... So I want someone who won't be destructive but keeps out negativity," Chohan, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said.

Admirer of killers

Chohan has been vocal of his admiration for other dreaded men like Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of Punjab’s former Governor Salmaan Taseer. He was on the verge of being sacked after he made anti-Hindu remarks after the Balakot airstrikes in February. He has often used derogatory remarks against religious and sectarian minorities in Pakistan.

Pak leaders earlier likened PM Modi to Hitler

It is noteworthy for a senior PTI leader to say such things considering that previously Imran Khan and his cabal of ministers had likened PM Narendra Modi to Hitler. After the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, Pakistan had labelled the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as Nazi-style organisations. Its propaganda machine online was working overtime to paint India as some sort of a Nazi nation.

But as Chohan described, do you think Imran Khan as Hitler like traits?

