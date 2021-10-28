Pakistan: 3 Policemen Dead, 70 Injured After Violence At Banned Group TLP Protests

Three Pakistani policemen were shot dead and 70 more wounded on Wednesday when supporters of a banned far-right group opened fire at a rally. The country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed that the latest demonstration by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) began on Friday in the group's stronghold city of Lahore, and moved towards the capital Islamabad. The radical Islamist party is holding a 'long march' and violent protests to Islamabad in order to release jailed TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, the Interior Minister had informed.

The outlawed TLP has been behind major anti-France protests which led to the embassy issuing a warning for all French citizens to leave the country earlier this year. The TLP supporters are now holding violent protests across Pakistan, especially in Lahore and Islamabad, urging PM Khan-led administration to release their head. Now, a total of three policemen have been killed as part of the violent protest after the protesting extremist group members opened fire.

"They opened fire on police with Kalashnikovs... three policemen were martyred," Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad told a press conference, adding that eight of those injured were in a critical condition.

The radical group have accused the police of firing at the crowd first and confirmed four of its supporters to be killed in the attack. Meanwhile, the Police in Punjab province has denied using guns or rubber bullets and chose against commenting on claims that protesters had died.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan stages protests

Hundreds of TLP workers took to the streets of Pakistan to pressurise the Imran Khan government for the release of jailed chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Regarded as a far-right Islamic political party in Pakistan, the TLP association was founded by Khadim Hussain Rizvi in August 2016. TLP members subscribe to the Barelvi school of thought and the trademark Barelvis is popular Sufism, boastful and domineering in awe and reverence for the religion. Self-proclaimed flag bearers and vigilantes of blasphemy issues, the radical political party often proved that they can kill and be killed for their cause.

Earlier, at least two police personnel was reported dead amid clashes between protestors and authorities in Lahore aimed at protesting the arrest of Khadim Rizvi's son. Rizvi has been held in custody since April upon calling for the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan over comments of French President Emmanuel Macron that were perceived as Islamophobic. The massive crowd marching toward Islamabad reflects TLP's relevance despite Khadim Hussain Rizvi's demise in 2020. It may be recalled that in the 2018 general elections, TLP emerged as the fifth largest political party and in terms of votes received in Punjab, it had surpassed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Image: AP