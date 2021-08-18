Last Updated:

Pakistan Horror: Woman Molested Publicly By A Mob Of 300 Men In Lahore; FIR Lodged

The incident took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan after which hundreds of people arrived.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Credits: ANI


In another horrendous incident of crime against women in Pakistan, a TikToker from the country was assaulted and molested by a mob of around 300 men in a public place. The incident took place on 14th August, when the woman with her six friends was making a TikTok video on the street when several unidentified people started assaulting her publicly. It has to be noted that the disgusting assault took place on the day when Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

TikToker woman assaulted by a mob in Pakistan

The assault took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. However, things turned sour when hundreds of people arrived at the location and started assaulting her. Things reached a tremendously low point when they started tearing away her clothes and then threw her in the air. Also, many of the woman and her friends' belongings were snatched away, including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash.

A video of the atrocious incident has now gone viral on the internet, showing a huge crowd surrounding her. They were seen groping and molesting her brutally. After being shared on social media, many were seen criticizing the incident. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also took to Twitter and criticised the act. 

READ | Pakistan-based terror groups helped Taliban capture Kabul, fuelled their Afghan agenda

Here's her tweet:

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Lorry Adda police station against the unidentified mob for assaulting and stealing from her. An FIR was registered under sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

READ | Pakistan provides Afghanistan access to Taliban leader Baradar via road route: Sources

Talking about the incident, Lahore DIG Operations, Sajid Kiyani has instructed the superintendent of police to take strict actions against the people involved. 

(Image Credits: ANI)

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson dials Pakistan's Imran Khan, focus on Afghanistan after fall of Kabul
READ | Taliban supplied military equipment and weapons to Pakistan, claims Afghan commander
READ | J&K: Four arrested over terror funding activities, links with ISI and Pakistan established
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND