Pakistan Horror: Woman Molested Publicly By A Mob Of 300 Men In Lahore; FIR Lodged

In another horrendous incident of crime against women in Pakistan, a TikToker from the country was assaulted and molested by a mob of around 300 men in a public place. The incident took place on 14th August, when the woman with her six friends was making a TikTok video on the street when several unidentified people started assaulting her publicly. It has to be noted that the disgusting assault took place on the day when Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

TikToker woman assaulted by a mob in Pakistan

The assault took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park when the woman was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan. However, things turned sour when hundreds of people arrived at the location and started assaulting her. Things reached a tremendously low point when they started tearing away her clothes and then threw her in the air. Also, many of the woman and her friends' belongings were snatched away, including jewellery, mobile phone, identity card, and some cash.

A video of the atrocious incident has now gone viral on the internet, showing a huge crowd surrounding her. They were seen groping and molesting her brutally. After being shared on social media, many were seen criticizing the incident. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also took to Twitter and criticised the act.

Here's her tweet:

I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men!

#MinarePakistan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Lorry Adda police station against the unidentified mob for assaulting and stealing from her. An FIR was registered under sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Talking about the incident, Lahore DIG Operations, Sajid Kiyani has instructed the superintendent of police to take strict actions against the people involved.

(Image Credits: ANI)