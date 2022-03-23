Pakistan: Terror Group TTP Attacks Army In Waziristan; Several Soldiers Injured

According to reports, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday attacked Pakistan Army officials in Waziristan. In the visuals of the aftermath of the attack, several injured army officials are seen. There is no confirmation regarding the casualties in the episode.

The clip shows wounded Pakistani soldiers lying on stretchers while some of them have been covered with a white cloth.

Last month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed by the TTP militants. The Pakistani Army had informed that the terrorists for across the border in Afghanistan opened fire on them in the Kurram district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future,” the statement noted. Furthermore, the statement noted that the “Pakistan Army is determined to defend the country's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve."

Last year, the Pakistani government had announced the start of negotiations with the TTP, which has been fighting Pakistan's government since 2007 and has targeted civilians and security forces in dozens of attacks across the country. However, TTP, a month later, unilaterally announced an end to a ceasefire with the Pakistan government.

The TTP and Afghanistan Taliban are reportedly allied. However, they maintain separate operation and command structures. Since 2007, Pakistan Taliban has carried out some of the deadliest attacks. In 2014, the group claimed responsibility for the attack on Peshawar school, killing over 140 people, including 132 children.

The banned terrorist outfit is also blamed for attacks including an attack on the Army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

Image: Republic World