Pakistan's Aurat March Attacked By Hardliners In Islamabad; Women Slam Police Inaction

Pakistan News

In a shocking attack on Pakistani women during the Aurat march on Sunday, several  Lal Masjid affiliates had pelted stones, bricks, and shoes at the women

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a shocking attack on Pakistani women during the Aurat march on Sunday, several  Lal Masjid affiliates had pelted stones, bricks, and shoes at the women participating in the march. Visuals show that a stampede had resulted due to an attack on the peaceful march.  Moreover, the march's twitter handle has questioned the police inaction in stopping the attackers from targetting the women.

Pakistan: Heavy rains claim at least 20 lives, dozens injured

Aurat march in Pakistan attacked

Mud houses collapse in heavy rains killing 17 in NW Pakistan

Lal Masjid threatens Aurat march

Reports state that Lal Masjid had issued threats to the Aurat March and had filed a complaint against the organisers alleging that they were ‘promoting obscenity’. Moreover, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) - a Pakistani hardliner affiliate had allegedly taken out its own march to counter the Aurat March. The march which included  Lal Masjid affiliates was named 'Haya March' (March of Shame) to counter the women's march on International Women's Day (March 8).

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan donates surgical masks to China, amid its own shortage

Death toll in Pakistan building collapse rises to 18

First Published:
