Pakistan's Aurat March Attacked By Hardliners In Islamabad; Women Slam Police Inaction

In a shocking attack on Pakistani women during the Aurat march on Sunday, several Lal Masjid affiliates had pelted stones, bricks, and shoes at the women participating in the march. Visuals show that a stampede had resulted due to an attack on the peaceful march. Moreover, the march's twitter handle has questioned the police inaction in stopping the attackers from targetting the women.

Aurat march in Pakistan attacked

Mullahs are stoning the participants of #AuratAzadiMarch a march that was and is peaceful. Where is the security that was promised? Where was the police that was promised?



Iss nizaam se chahtay hain Azadi! — Aurat Azadi March Islamabad (@AuratAzadiMarch) March 8, 2020

Lal Masjid threatens Aurat march

Reports state that Lal Masjid had issued threats to the Aurat March and had filed a complaint against the organisers alleging that they were ‘promoting obscenity’. Moreover, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) - a Pakistani hardliner affiliate had allegedly taken out its own march to counter the Aurat March. The march which included Lal Masjid affiliates was named 'Haya March' (March of Shame) to counter the women's march on International Women's Day (March 8).

