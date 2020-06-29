Bilawal Bhutto Slams Imran Khan's 'Shaheed Osama' Remark; Asks 'What About Benazir?'

Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'shaheed' Osama bin-Laden remark, Pakistan People's Party chairman - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Monday, questioned Khan's remark in the Pakistan National Assembly. He pointed out that Khan had called UN-designated terrorist - Osama bin-Laden a 'martyr', but not the deceased PM Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated. He lashed out at Khan, accusing him of not standing upto terror but cheating the public with his corrupt cabinet.

SHOCKER: Imran Khan terms Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr', contradicts own 2019 admission

Bilawal slams Imran Khan for 'Shaheed Osama' remark

"Our Prime Minister has called Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr'. That Osama Bin Laden, whose Al-Queda has been responsible for the 1993 killings of our soldiers to the assassination of our former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. This Prime Minister will not call Benazir Bhutto - Pakistan's first female Prime Minister a 'martyr'. He does not have the guts to talk against the various terror agencies - Taliban, Al-Queda, but has cheated our people," he said.

Imran Khan calls Osama bin-Laden a 'martyr'

On Thursday, speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan referred to Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "martyr". He opined that Pakistan had suffered tremendous losses by participating in the US-led War on Terror after the 9/11 terrorist attack. He termed the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011 as a shameful incident, lamenting the fact that their former ally US had not even informed the authorities before entering the country and killing Bin Laden.

He remarked, "The manner in which we supported the US in the War on Terror and the trouble that my country had to face...They call us names. If they don't succeed in Afghanistan, they blame Pakistan. I still cannot forget- there were two incidents which made all Pakistanis feel ashamed. One was when the US entered Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him. After that, the entire world abused us. Our ally is entering our country and killing someone and is not even telling us. 70,000 Pakistanis have died to their war. You should see what Pakistanis living overseas had to face. I still remember this is an incident from 2010. After that, there were drone attacks in Pakistan. The Pakistan government said that we are doing nothing."

'30% of pilots have fake license, paid others to take exams': Pakistan Aviation Minister

Previously on 22 July 2019, Khan had told Fox News that the ISI had given information which led the CIA to the location of the Al Qaeda founder. This position had caused a great amount of uproar back then because it went against the official narrative of Pakistan's military. Currently, US which has brokered a peace deal with the Taliban, have reduced their troops to 8600 in Afghanistan as part of its phased withdrawal, as per US news reports.

Pakistan to remain on FATF's Grey List for leaving terror groups JeM & LeT unchecked