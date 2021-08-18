Afghan Embassy In Tajikistan Puts Up Amrullah Saleh’s Photo; Demands Ashraf Ghani’s Arrest

After ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn nation, officials at the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Wednesday, replaced Ghani's photo with Amrullah Saleh - who has declared himself as the 'caretaker' President. Ghani who stepped down as the President as the Taliban surrounded Kabul on Sunday, has now settled in United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per Kabul News. Moreover, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan has urged Interpol to arrest Ashraf Ghani, Hamdullah Mohib, and Fazl Mahmood Fazly over alleged stealing of public funds. Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition' as US hastily withdraws its troops in 20 years.

Ghani replaced by Saleh in Afghan Embassy at Tajikastan

Ghani flees Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, a series of tweets by Kabul News revealed Ghani has settled in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, after fleeing Kabul four days ago. Earlier sources had reported that the former President could have gone to neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, but there was no official confirmation of his whereabouts since the Taliban takeover on August 15. Ghani had defended his flight saying that he had no other choice and 'would contribute a development plan for the country’s future'.

After surrendering Kabul to the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled Afghanistan on August 15 along with four cars and a helicopter loaded with cash. On Monday, Russian embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko said, "the collapse of the regime ... is most eloquently characterized by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac". Ghan

Meanwhile, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh came forward to stake his claim as the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh stated that in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote. Saleh, who has vowed to never bow down to Taliban, is reportedly in the Panjshir province, allegedly cobbling up a resistance against the Taliban. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.