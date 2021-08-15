Afghanistan: 'Transition Of Power To Take Place Peacefully' Says Interior Min, Talks On

As Kabul stands on the brink of a collapse, NATO officials have informed that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is holding talks emergency talks with US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad. In addition, Ghani's government has already hinted at a possible transition of power. Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal on Sunday has announced that Kabul will not be attacked by the insurgent group. In addition, Mirzakwal also revealed that the transition of power between the two sides will happen 'peacefully'. Moreover, he has also assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

'Won't enter Kabul by force': Taliban

The Afghanistan government's announcement follows soon after the Taliban earlier announced that it was not seeking to capture Kabul by 'force or war'. The insurgent group announced that negotiations were underway to ensure that the 'transition process' was carried out safely and securely. The Taliban has asserted that it aims to protect the 'lives, property, honor of Kabul residents.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their own place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban.

Taliban takes over all border areas surrounding Kabul

The statement comes minutes after Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul at Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman districts, taking over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. As of now, the Taliban has taken over all border areas near Kabul - Maidan Shahr, Ghazni, Pul-e-Alam, Surobi and Bagram as US troops evacuate all its staff. Helicopters were seen landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound after destroying sensitive documents.

Earlier, the Taliban took over the last major city outside of Kabul - Jalalabad, near Pakistan - almost completing its take over. As per reports, Jalalabad was taken without a fight after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Later, the terror group has also seized Maidan Wardak, barely 90 kilometres from Kabul where the government is currently housed. The Taliban now control 24 of 34 provinces including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah.

