In a shocking video from Kabul, two people were seen falling to death from a plane that was mid-air. Disturbing visuals came out showing people chasing a plane as it took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, and later two people were seen falling off it.

On Monday morning, thousands were seen gathered at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Aiport with an attempt to flee from Afghanistan after Taliban's seige. The Taliban has taken over the entire country of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops.

Earlier, Republic Media Network also accessed exclusive visuals of Kabul Airport where a large gathering of people trying to flee Afghanistan was witnessed. Since morning the Airport has been jammed pack with people desperately trying to board plane as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.