America's Most-wanted Terrorist Khalil Haqqani Spotted In Crowded Kabul Street

Khalil Ahmed Haqqani, one of America’s most wanted terrorists, has been freely roaming the streets of Kabul, which is now under the Taliban control. The terrorist, with a $5 million bounty, on his head was seen addressing a crowd of supporters before he led prayers at the city's biggest mosque. He is a high-ranking member of the Haqqani Network, which played a major role in the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Khalil Haqqani, one of the US most wanted, outside Pul-e-Kheshti mosque in Kabul today. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/iMfODhpOSa — FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 20, 2021

Haqqani was named to America’s Most Wanted Targets list on February 9, 2011, for his ties with Al-Qaida Founder Osama bin Laden. His connections with the Taliban couldn't be more evident as just days after seizing power in Kabul, Haqqani was already leading prayer at the Pul-e-Kheshti mosque amid praise and joy of those present.

The Taliban fundraiser also met with Hezb-e-Islami chief and former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in the capital on Saturday. Haqqani is now an integral part of the Taliban's moves to set up a government in Afghanistan and he had armed escorts as he entered the religious building.

After a sermon by the Imam, Haqqani told the crowd, according to The New York Times: "Our first priority for Afghanistan is security. If there is no security, there is no life. We will give security, then we will give economy, trade, education for men and women. There will be no discrimination."

His speech was welcomed with cheers from the crowd, showing the significant support for the Taliban in the heart of Afghanistan.

Khalil Ahmed Haqqani's criminal record

Khalil is the brother of the Haqqani Network's founder and they continued to grow an international terrorist fundraising network. He is also the uncle of the Taliban's deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. He is on both the US and UN terrorist lists along with other members of the Haqqani family.

He is accused of numerous crimes including 'participating in the financing, planning, facilitation, preparation or commission of acts or activities carried out by the Taliban.'

The Taliban have toppled the Ashraf Ghani government as US troops hastily withdrew from Afghanistan. Presently, the Taliban's political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in talks with former Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful transition' of power. Baradar is seen as the Taliban's pre-emptive choice as the President in Afghanistan.

(Image credits: As circulated on social media)