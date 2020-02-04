Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 425, Total Cases Now Over 20,000 In China

The death toll in China due to the deadly Coronavirus has touched 425, as per the latest government reports. The Chinese government reported that 64 more people had died on Monday, leading to the crisis worsening.

READ: Chinese Ambassador To Israel Compares Coronavirus Travel Bans To Holocaust, Faces Flak

Crisis deepens

This is a photo of @WHO’s Health Security Council discussing #2019nCoV today. We're moving fast on:

-providing diagnostic tools

-mobilizing resources for the global response

-preparing the technical mission to 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/wCAnnVqpe4 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 3, 2020

The government also reported that the number of people infected had crossed 20,400 across the country.

Multiple countries across the world have not only started evacuating its citizens from the country but have also started applying travel restrictions on Chinese nationals and those coming from the country.

WHO declares Coronavirus a global health emergency

The outbreak of the virus was declared as a 'global public health emergency' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week. The organization had stated that it was concerned with the damage that the virus could do if it spread to a country that has a weaker health system.

WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis. Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stated, "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak..To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that the stands with you."

READ: GoM Formed To Monitor Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Expands On Details

In India, three cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed, and all three cases have been reported in Kerala. Late on Monday evening, Kerala Health Minister stated that the virus had been declared as a 'state calamity' on the advice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

READ: Blood Samples Of Suspected Coronavirus Patients Sent For Testing

READ: Kerala Declares Coronavirus As 'state Calamity' After Three People Test Positive