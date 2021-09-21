Embarrassment For Imran Khan: Taliban Takes Down Pakistan Flag In Torkham, Tears It Apart

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Taliban, whom he considers his friend, have started unfurling their true colours. In the latest development coming from Afghanistan's Torkham, a border city between both countries, the terrorist group removed a flag from a truck carrying aid supplies and tore it apart.

According to a video widely shared on social media platforms, Taliban terrorists can be seen taking down the Pakistan flag from a truck carrying Pakistan aid to the war-torn nation.

After removing it, the extremists tore apart the flag and chanted "Nara e Takbeer, Allahu Akbar" (God is great) slogans. Reportedly, one of the Taliban terrorists also said that the flag should be burnt.

On Sunday, Pakistan started dispatching humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing and sent 13 trucks filled with food items including flour, cooking oil, sugar, pulses and rice. "Another four trucks of humanitarian assistance would also be crossing through Torkham soon," according to officials, reported PTI.

After the Taliban takeover, the war-ravaged country is in a humanitarian crisis. Several western countries, India, and international organisations including United Nations have promised to provide aid.

Taliban scorns Imran Khan's call for an inclusive Afghanistan government

Taliban on Monday schooled Pakistan after it asked the terrorists to establish an inclusive government. "We don’t give anyone the right to call for an inclusive government," Taliban leader Mohammad Mobeen said, adding that Afghanistan has freedom.

His reaction came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he held meetings with "Afghanistan's neighbour". After promising an inclusive government, the Taliban on September 7 declared an all-male interim cabinet. The government is led by Taliban's Rehbari Shura Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.