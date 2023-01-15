'Fatal Crash Took Place 2 Kilometres Away From Pokhara Airport,' Mayor Tells Republic

Dhana Raj Acharya, Mayor of Nepal's Pokhara spoke to the Republic over the fatal plane crash and said the tragic incident took place 2 kilometres away from Pokhara International Airport. Acharya called the incident "a very tragic incident," and said, in the morning at 10:32 am, a flight carrying 43 Nepali, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish and one French national crashed two kilometres from the Pokhara International Airport.

Mayor Acharya further said that the last such incident happened in Pokhara 25 years ago. He said the reason behind the tragic incident must be probed. "There will be a proper investigation over this by the government authorities to ascertain the proper reason," the mayor added.

'They were really scared'

The mayor of the tourist town of Pokhara said locals saw the crash happen closely and they say they noticed the fans of the plane were not working. "They were really scared," he said.

Asked whether he can confirm the number of fatalities, Acharya said, "No, there has been no official report about it but there were 72 people during the crash and it is very unfortunate news and we are really sad because of this.

Acharya said, "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have arrived at the Kathmandu Airport, but have not come to Pokhara till now. A special cabinet meeting is also underway in Kathmandu, but they haven't arrived at Pokhara."

Airports closed, public functions cancelled

He said, "All the airports are closed and public functions have been cancelled by the Pokhara Mahanagar to mourn the mishap."

"The exact region (where the accident took place) is not confirmed but the accident took place at a corner of a river where there is a Basti 50 metres around the region. The pilot would have been careful but what the exact reason was, is unknown till now and will be revealed after the investigation", he said.

"There's an office of Indian embassy in Pokhara and a senior official might come at the hospital where the families of the victims are asked to come," the Pokhara mayor added.